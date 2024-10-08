Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 45 Triệu

Công Ty SmartOSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/11/2024
Công Ty SmartOSC

Automation Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Mức lương
28 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương 28 - 45 Triệu

Participate in e-commerce projects for global clients (EU, Thailand,...) Be an automation tester focusing on quality; Work with development team to advise on testability of new features; Design and develop automated functional and load tests; Select tools to be used for validation and analysis of product features; Follow the overall development process and methodology; Communicate with business users and document key test scenarios; Investigate test failures, identify design flaws and suggest potential solutions; Enable the company to deliver features quickly through automated testing.
Participate in e-commerce projects for global clients (EU, Thailand,...)
Be an automation tester focusing on quality;
Work with development team to advise on testability of new features;
Design and develop automated functional and load tests;
Select tools to be used for validation and analysis of product features;
Follow the overall development process and methodology;
Communicate with business users and document key test scenarios;
Investigate test failures, identify design flaws and suggest potential solutions;
Enable the company to deliver features quickly through automated testing.

Với Mức Lương 28 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good English skill (Ability communicate with clients directly) 3 year (+) experience in automation and manual testing. Experience of Playwright (Typescript) or Cypress or Selenium Web Driver (Java) Experience of API testing in both Manual and Automation. Experience of working in an Agile/ Scrum/Kanban working process. Experience of using Test Management tool. Experience of JIRA, Confluence (or other defect tracking tools). Should be innovative and have great problem solving and analytical skill
Good English skill (Ability communicate with clients directly)
3 year (+) experience in automation and manual testing.
Experience of Playwright (Typescript) or Cypress or Selenium Web Driver (Java)
Playwright (Typescript) or
or
Experience of API testing in both Manual and Automation.
Experience of working in an Agile/ Scrum/Kanban working process.
Experience of using Test Management tool.
Experience of JIRA, Confluence (or other defect tracking tools).
Should be innovative and have great problem solving and analytical skill

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At SmartOSC, we offer you the best to help you grow:
Attractive salary package, upto 2000$ Salary review twice a year Flexible working hour Premium health care up to $3,000/year Working in One of the largest Ecommerce Agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment Free English, Japanese and professional training packages Firm's Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc. Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Attractive salary package, upto 2000$
Salary review twice a year
Flexible working hour
Premium health care up to $3,000/year
Working in One of the largest Ecommerce Agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment
Free English, Japanese and professional training packages
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty SmartOSC

Công Ty SmartOSC

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TP.HCM Văn phòng: Tầng 2, Tháp Tuổi Trẻ, 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM/ Đà Nẵng Văn phòng: 31 Đường Trần Phú, Quận Hải Châu, Thành phố Đà Nẵng / Trụ sở chính: Handico Tower, Đường Phạm Hùng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

