Tuyển Automation Tester Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Lô N - 2, khu công nghiệp Thăng Long, xã Võng La, huyện Đông Anh, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Understand instruction from superior, aware & understand well common goal of department.

• Take responsibility for troubleshooting technical problems in factory

• Study & improve current process by stable operation & high efficiency

• Research & develop automation to apply for manufacturing.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 02 Male, under 30 years old,

• University graduated – related major,

• Have basic knowledge about electrical, can understand electrical drawing,

• Have a wide range of knowledge about PLC programming, engineering …,

• At least 01 year of experience at the same position,

• Can communicate fluently in English: understand content in manual book by English

• Be healthy, hard-working, honest, dynamic and responsible.

***Benefits:

- Great working environment with many working means provided: laptop, uniforms, many kinds of allowance, bonus…

- Negotiable & attractive salary.

Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin