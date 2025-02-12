Tuyển Automation Tester Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Lô N
- 2, khu công nghiệp Thăng Long, xã Võng La, huyện Đông Anh, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Understand instruction from superior, aware & understand well common goal of department.
• Take responsibility for troubleshooting technical problems in factory
• Study & improve current process by stable operation & high efficiency
• Research & develop automation to apply for manufacturing.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 02 Male, under 30 years old,
• University graduated – related major,
• Have basic knowledge about electrical, can understand electrical drawing,
• Have a wide range of knowledge about PLC programming, engineering …,
• At least 01 year of experience at the same position,
• Can communicate fluently in English: understand content in manual book by English
• Be healthy, hard-working, honest, dynamic and responsible.
***Benefits:
- Great working environment with many working means provided: laptop, uniforms, many kinds of allowance, bonus…
- Negotiable & attractive salary.
Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
