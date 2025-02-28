Tuyển Automation Tester CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà BIDV, 194 Trần Quang Khải, Hà Nội, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Read Customer requirements, documents related to the products
Study software application then writing test script/ test case.
Test products according to the test script/test case or build automation testing
Summarize and write test results with personal recommendations is preferable.
Receive information/issue from application, chase log and advise.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
At least 2 years of experience in software testing or a related field.
Strong knowledge of software testing methodologies, tools, and processes.
Experience with databases & SQL, including writing simple queries for testing.
Proficiency in Windows OS and understanding of Web platforms, Client-server models, Message Queues, and Windows services.
Experience with APIs and API testing tools (e.g., Postman, SoapUI).
Automation testing skills (Selenium, Appium) are a plus, with experience in writing and optimizing test scripts.
Understanding of testing levels (Unit Test, Integration Test, System Test, UAT).
Prefered:
Familiar with performance testing tools (e.g., JMeter)
Good English reading & writing skills
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive Salary – Earn what you deserve based on your skills & experience.
Performance-based Rewards – Annual salary reviews & bonuses twice a year.
Inspiring Work Environment – Collaborate with experienced colleagues & supportive leaders in a dynamic, growth-driven culture.
Continuous Learning – Access top technology workshops & training courses to stay ahead.
Full insurance package (Accident & Healthcare)
Generous leave policy (Annual leave, summer leave & more)
Exciting events for employees & families
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
