Tuyển Automation Tester CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà BIDV, 194 Trần Quang Khải, Hà Nội, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester

Read Customer requirements, documents related to the products

Study software application then writing test script/ test case.

Test products according to the test script/test case or build automation testing

Summarize and write test results with personal recommendations is preferable.

Receive information/issue from application, chase log and advise.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

At least 2 years of experience in software testing or a related field.

Strong knowledge of software testing methodologies, tools, and processes.

Experience with databases & SQL, including writing simple queries for testing.

Proficiency in Windows OS and understanding of Web platforms, Client-server models, Message Queues, and Windows services.

Experience with APIs and API testing tools (e.g., Postman, SoapUI).

Automation testing skills (Selenium, Appium) are a plus, with experience in writing and optimizing test scripts.

Understanding of testing levels (Unit Test, Integration Test, System Test, UAT).

Prefered:

Familiar with performance testing tools (e.g., JMeter)

Good English reading & writing skills

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

Competitive Salary – Earn what you deserve based on your skills & experience.

Performance-based Rewards – Annual salary reviews & bonuses twice a year.

Inspiring Work Environment – Collaborate with experienced colleagues & supportive leaders in a dynamic, growth-driven culture.

Continuous Learning – Access top technology workshops & training courses to stay ahead.

Full insurance package (Accident & Healthcare)

Generous leave policy (Annual leave, summer leave & more)

Exciting events for employees & families

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

