Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu

You will work with project managers, and engineering leads to understand application requirements You will work closely with other engineers in a scrum team to deliver solutions to Japanese and US clients You will implement web / API using NodeJS and/or Golang. We accept candidates who have no experience with NodeJS/Golang/Python but are eager to learn them You will write test cases (Unit Test, Integration Test) You will write clear documentation

Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You have 2 - 4 experience in backend development (NodeJS/NestJS) You have a working knowledge of at least 1 backend programing language (NodeJS/NestJS) Understanding of cloud AWS, GCP or equivalent platforms You are familiar with SQL databases such as MySQL/PostgreSQL You are familiar with NoSQL such as Redis/MongoDB You use Git regularly You understand basic data structures and algorithms as so as apply them to your work You have basic knowledge of Linux and how to operate Linux-based servers You can read English documents

Nice to have:

You are able to read Japanese documents You are already familiar with frontend framework as React, Vue You have knowledge of backend system design

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working hours Offer up to 30M Attractive salary based on your performance 2 months probation with 100% of gross salary 13th-month salary 12 days paid leave annually 1-on-1 with your direct manager regularly Tech Talk every Saturday morning Opportunities to talk with world-class engineers through monthly company’s meetups Internal workshops and events to bond our mutual understanding and spirit such as book reading, birthday parties, minigames

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO

