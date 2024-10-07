Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO
- Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh, Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu
You will work with project managers, and engineering leads to understand application requirements
You will work closely with other engineers in a scrum team to deliver solutions to Japanese and US clients
You will implement web / API using NodeJS and/or Golang. We accept candidates who have no experience with NodeJS/Golang/Python but are eager to learn them
You will write test cases (Unit Test, Integration Test)
You will write clear documentation
Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
You have 2 - 4 experience in backend development (NodeJS/NestJS)
You have a working knowledge of at least 1 backend programing language (NodeJS/NestJS)
Understanding of cloud AWS, GCP or equivalent platforms
You are familiar with SQL databases such as MySQL/PostgreSQL
You are familiar with NoSQL such as Redis/MongoDB
You use Git regularly
You understand basic data structures and algorithms as so as apply them to your work
You have basic knowledge of Linux and how to operate Linux-based servers
You can read English documents
Nice to have:
You are able to read Japanese documents You are already familiar with frontend framework as React, Vue You have knowledge of backend system design
You are able to read Japanese documents
You are already familiar with frontend framework as React, Vue
You have knowledge of backend system design
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Flexible working hours
Offer up to 30M
Attractive salary based on your performance
2 months probation with 100% of gross salary
13th-month salary
12 days paid leave annually
1-on-1 with your direct manager regularly
Tech Talk every Saturday morning
Opportunities to talk with world-class engineers through monthly company’s meetups
Internal workshops and events to bond our mutual understanding and spirit such as book reading, birthday parties, minigames
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO
