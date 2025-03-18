Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CPM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CPM VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CPM VIỆT NAM

Bếp trưởng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bếp trưởng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CPM VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Bếp trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Executive Chef is responsible for the following key areas with equal importance:
Menu Creation and Development
Kitchen Operations Management
Staff Management
Conduct research and development for new dishes
Develop and manage menu engineering
Organize food promotions and collaboration events
Plan and execute sales promotions
Establish station set-up procedures
Develop organizational structures
Implement standard operating procedures
Streamline process flows
Establish and enforce recipe standards
Ensure strict adherence to recipes
Maintain quality assurance through supplier selection and QA checkpoints
Manage costing processes
Conduct regular kitchen inventories (both theoretical and physical)
Oversee production planning and par stocking
Manage storage, minimize wastage, and control spoilage and pilferage
Oversee ordering, receiving, and usage processes
Maintain sanitation and hygiene standards
Ensure workplace safety compliance
Oversee equipment handling and operations
Ensure high-quality culinary execution
Oversee staff selection and hiring
Conduct staff training and development
Manage labor costs effectively
Perform staff performance evaluations
Act as a brand ambassador by engaging with guests to ensure positive experiences
Perform other duties as assigned to support the restaurant's success

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CPM VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary negotiable based on experience and skills
Ensure full benefits in accordance with legal regulations
Salary increase/Bonus
Team Building
Training courses

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CPM VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CPM VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CPM VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, số 60 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

