Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CPM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Executive Chef is responsible for the following key areas with equal importance:

Menu Creation and Development

Kitchen Operations Management

Staff Management

Conduct research and development for new dishes

Develop and manage menu engineering

Organize food promotions and collaboration events

Plan and execute sales promotions

Establish station set-up procedures

Develop organizational structures

Implement standard operating procedures

Streamline process flows

Establish and enforce recipe standards

Ensure strict adherence to recipes

Maintain quality assurance through supplier selection and QA checkpoints

Manage costing processes

Conduct regular kitchen inventories (both theoretical and physical)

Oversee production planning and par stocking

Manage storage, minimize wastage, and control spoilage and pilferage

Oversee ordering, receiving, and usage processes

Maintain sanitation and hygiene standards

Ensure workplace safety compliance

Oversee equipment handling and operations

Ensure high-quality culinary execution

Oversee staff selection and hiring

Conduct staff training and development

Manage labor costs effectively

Perform staff performance evaluations

Act as a brand ambassador by engaging with guests to ensure positive experiences

Perform other duties as assigned to support the restaurant's success