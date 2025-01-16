Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KOREA GAS CORPORATION TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KOREA GAS CORPORATION TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KOREA GAS CORPORATION TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KOREA GAS CORPORATION TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI

Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KOREA GAS CORPORATION TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI

Mức lương
Từ 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lotte Center Hà Nội, Số 54 Liễu Giai, phường Cống Vị, Quận Ba Đình, Thành phố Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD

Position Purpose
Translator & Business Coordinator should convert a saying(word) or written material from ‘Vietnamese’ into the 'Korean' or vice versa and coordinate business activities with other partners/authorities, making sure that the translated version conveys the meaning of the original as clearly as possible and do something as a coordinator among stakeholders on behalf of our office, playing an important role in general administration.
Key Accountabilities
Job Accountabilities
• Read through original material and rewrite it in Korean, ensuring that the meaning of the source text is retained
• Liaise with clients to discuss any unclear points and report it to Head of the office
• Build relationships with stakeholders (Vietnam Gov., etc.), gauging their needs and developing proposals to address these needs
• Maintain and develop relationships with current stakeholders
• Research legal, technical and scientific phraseology to find the correct translation
• Proactively work towards reaching the information and data related to power projects
• Possess a strong understanding of the company’s policy and strategies, the competition in the LNG industry and positioning

Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KOREA GAS CORPORATION TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KOREA GAS CORPORATION TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KOREA GAS CORPORATION TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KOREA GAS CORPORATION TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lotte Center Hà Nội, Số 54 Liễu Giai, phường Cống Vị, Quận Ba Đình, Thành phố Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-bien-phien-dich-tieng-nhat-thu-nhap-tu-1-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job303436
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH I-Pex Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH I-Pex Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH I-Pex Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 6 USD
Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 6 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hải Dương Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 2 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Kyocera Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Kyocera Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Kyocera Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIETRY
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH VIETRY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VIETRY
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Y- Tec Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Y- Tec Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 500 - 700 USD
Công Ty TNHH Y- Tec Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Sinh Học Konishi Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Sinh Học Konishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 550 - 700 USD
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Sinh Học Konishi Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 550 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH I-Pex Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH I-Pex Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH I-Pex Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 6 USD
Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 6 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hải Dương Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 2 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Kyocera Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Kyocera Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Kyocera Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIETRY
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH VIETRY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VIETRY
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Y- Tec Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Y- Tec Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 500 - 700 USD
Công Ty TNHH Y- Tec Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Sinh Học Konishi Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Sinh Học Konishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 550 - 700 USD
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Sinh Học Konishi Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 550 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công Ty TNHH Kyocera Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kyocera Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 2 Triệu Navigos Search's Client
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 6 USD Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
3 - 6 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm