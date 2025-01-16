Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KOREA GAS CORPORATION TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Position Purpose

Translator & Business Coordinator should convert a saying(word) or written material from ‘Vietnamese’ into the 'Korean' or vice versa and coordinate business activities with other partners/authorities, making sure that the translated version conveys the meaning of the original as clearly as possible and do something as a coordinator among stakeholders on behalf of our office, playing an important role in general administration.

Key Accountabilities

Job Accountabilities

• Read through original material and rewrite it in Korean, ensuring that the meaning of the source text is retained

• Liaise with clients to discuss any unclear points and report it to Head of the office

• Build relationships with stakeholders (Vietnam Gov., etc.), gauging their needs and developing proposals to address these needs

• Maintain and develop relationships with current stakeholders

• Research legal, technical and scientific phraseology to find the correct translation

• Proactively work towards reaching the information and data related to power projects

• Possess a strong understanding of the company’s policy and strategies, the competition in the LNG industry and positioning