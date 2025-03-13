Tuyển Business Analyst BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 14, 16, 18, 19, 20 Tòa Viwaseen, 48 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu

Be a specialist in eCommerce platforms (such as Magento, Shopify, BigCommerce) and system integrator.

Work together with other senior technical staff and specialized IT management, to provide eCommerce, software development and tech services to help customers build and transform their eCommerce businesses worldwide.

Bridge the gap between technical and non-technical colleagues and stakeholders by assessing processes, eliciting requirements and producing business requirement artifacts including Business Cases, Use Cases, Functional & Non-Functional Specifications, User Interface Design Specifications, etc.

Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year’ relevant experience as a Business Analyst (or similar capacity) with a proven track record of successful project delivery. eCommerce experience is not necessary but will be highly regarded.

Advanced English level (direct customer interaction)

Excellent communication, facilitation and team working skills including a high level of negotiating and influencing ability (at all levels of the business).

Outstanding attention to detail, whilst being able to manage their time effectively across multiple projects if needed. Leadership skills are preferred

Passionate about using technology to solve complex business and operational problems.

Experience using Agile methodologies.

Strong business acumen and problem solving skills.

Own or potentially develop BSS core values FIRE: Fervor, Face the challenge, Integrity, Responsibility, Respect, Enjoy

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: up to 30M. OKR/KPI bonus. Performance review twice a year;

13th-month salary based on the business performance. Seniority Allowance;

Opportunity to experience your expertise in a young and dynamic environment;

Good career growth opportunities with interesting and challenging projects;

5 working days/week. 13.5 days off/year.

Support course and certification fee for expertise improvement;

Annual health check-up;

Convenient working space with free tea and coffee, massage equipment, PS5,…

Volunteer work and outdoor activities with company support: sports clubs, team building, birthdays, company trips, etc.

Advancement opportunities available

Other benefits according to the provisions of the Company and the Labor Code.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

