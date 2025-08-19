Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tuoi Tre Tower, 60A Hoang Van Thu, Ward 9, Phu Nhuan District, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Understand customer business process, needs and requirements.
Analyze the requirements from customers in business view and end-user view.
Document functional and business requirements.
Create wireframes, activity diagrams and system process flows.
Other tasks assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years of experience with the position of IT Business Analyst.
Have a good knowledge of software development process.
English fluency, especially in writing and speaking.
Advance using Microsoft Visio, Prototyping, Wireframe & use case tools.
Ability to communicate complex ideas clearly and effectively.
Good UML knowledge is a great asset.
Good communication, presentation and management skills.
Enthusiastic, responsible, willing to learn new things and ability to work under pressure.
Ability to identify and frame issues that can be addressed with AI solutions, Skilled in presenting and explaining complex AI concepts to non-experts.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Benefit: At SmartOSC, we offer the bests to your values
Attractive salary package
Onsite opportunity in Europe, Australia, US
Salary review twice a year
Flexible working hour (between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference)
Premium health care
Free English, Japanese and professional training packages
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
