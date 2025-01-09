Tuyển Business Intelligence Arches Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,300 USD

WHO WE ARE

Arches connects strategic consulting firms, Private Equity firms, and Hedge Funds with the expertise they need to make better decisions.

Since 2019, we've grown from a startup to a global team of 170+ professionals across Asia, secured $6 million in funding, and become a trusted partner for the world's leading firms.

Our experts support critical business decisions through Commercial Due Diligence, Market Research, Value Creation strategies, and more.

We're now expanding to Colombia in 2025 to better serve our US clients. This new office will be our key hub for the Americas, creating exciting opportunities for talented professionals who want to grow with us.

Learn more about us: Arches on LinkedIn

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Expert Network Services (ENS) industry connects our clients (consulting and investment firms) with specialized insights from top experts. With a strong focus on the Asia-Pacific region, our team is fluent in the languages across the area and has unmatched recruitment capabilities to find experts from any industry or niche.

ROLE OVERVIEW