Tuyển Business Intelligence Arches Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,300 USD

Tuyển Business Intelligence Arches Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,300 USD

Arches Corporation
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Arches Corporation

Business Intelligence

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Arches Corporation

Mức lương
800 - 1,300 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 3, Vista building

- 19

- 21 Tan Cang, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,300 USD

WHO WE ARE
Arches connects strategic consulting firms, Private Equity firms, and Hedge Funds with the expertise they need to make better decisions.
Since 2019, we've grown from a startup to a global team of 170+ professionals across Asia, secured $6 million in funding, and become a trusted partner for the world's leading firms.
Our experts support critical business decisions through Commercial Due Diligence, Market Research, Value Creation strategies, and more.
We're now expanding to Colombia in 2025 to better serve our US clients. This new office will be our key hub for the Americas, creating exciting opportunities for talented professionals who want to grow with us.
We're now expanding to Colombia in 2025 to better serve our US clients
Learn more about us: Arches on LinkedIn
Learn more about us:
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Expert Network Services (ENS) industry connects our clients (consulting and investment firms) with specialized insights from top experts. With a strong focus on the Asia-Pacific region, our team is fluent in the languages across the area and has unmatched recruitment capabilities to find experts from any industry or niche.
The Expert Network Services (ENS)
ROLE OVERVIEW

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Arches Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Arches Corporation

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Arches Corporation

Arches Corporation

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 3, Vista Building, 19-21 Tan Cang, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-intelligence-thu-nhap-800-1-300-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job311748
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHConsults
Tuyển Business Intelligence GHConsults làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GHConsults
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Trên 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHConsults
Tuyển Business Intelligence GHConsults làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GHConsults
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Trên 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty CP Dược Phẩm Norway Pharmatech As làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Dược Phẩm Norway Pharmatech As
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Sendo Technology JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu Sendo Technology JSC
18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT EGURU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT EGURU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận RMIT University Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Carlsberg Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Carlsberg Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch - Thương Mại Tân Đông Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch - Thương Mại Tân Đông Dương
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Dezan Shira & Cộng Sự Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Dezan Shira & Cộng Sự Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence ENERGIZER SINGAPORE PTE LTD CO.,LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ENERGIZER SINGAPORE PTE LTD CO.,LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Gamuda Land (Hcmc) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Gamuda Land (Hcmc)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Perfetti Van Melle (Viet Nam) Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Perfetti Van Melle (Viet Nam) Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence DN Legal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DN Legal
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Lumberworks Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD Lumberworks Limited
2,000 - 4,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Metainnotech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,300 - 2,100 USD Metainnotech
1,300 - 2,100 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence PLF Law Firm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PLF Law Firm
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Phân Phối Quốc Tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 150 - 500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Phân Phối Quốc Tế
150 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 800 USD Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam
700 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 2,000 USD Page Group Vietnam
2,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Navigos Group
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ
700 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH THE DRAGON TRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THE DRAGON TRIP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Hitachi Digital Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hitachi Digital Services
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence VinHMS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VinHMS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm