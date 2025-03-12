Tuyển Business Intelligence Arches Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 100 - 300 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Arches Corporation
- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 3, Vista building
- 19
- 21 Tan Cang, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 100 - 300 USD
ROLE OVERVIEW
As a Client Service Associate Intern (Expert Matching Team), you\'ll play a crucial role in recruiting the right experts to consult on our clients\' projects. This role requires strong communication and problem-solving skills, along with the ability to identify suitable expert candidates and employ creative sourcing strategies.
Client Service Associate Intern
RESPONSIBILITIES
Project Understanding and Ideal Expert Profile Identification
• Gain a thorough understanding of client project needs based on main topics and client characteristics.
• Identify the best-fit expert profile based on key project requirements, including industry focus, target companies, relevant departments, seniority level, and specific expertise.
Recruiting Expert Candidates (Main Focus)
• Source ideal expert profiles across multiple platforms (LinkedIn, local recruitment platforms, internal databases, professional networks).
• Reach out to experts through phone, email, LinkedIn, and other channels to invite them to consult for clients on specific topics.
• Screen and vet expert candidates to assess their expertise and experience before connecting them with our clients. Manage scheduling for client-expert interviews and building relationships with experts for future collaborations.
Với Mức Lương 100 - 300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Arches Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Enjoy a vibrant work environment with team activities, quarterly dinners, company trips, social gatherings, and office snacks and drinks
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Arches Corporation
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
