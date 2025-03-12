Tuyển Business Intelligence Arches Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 100 - 300 USD

ROLE OVERVIEW

As a Client Service Associate Intern (Expert Matching Team), you\'ll play a crucial role in recruiting the right experts to consult on our clients\' projects. This role requires strong communication and problem-solving skills, along with the ability to identify suitable expert candidates and employ creative sourcing strategies.

Client Service Associate Intern

RESPONSIBILITIES

Project Understanding and Ideal Expert Profile Identification

• Gain a thorough understanding of client project needs based on main topics and client characteristics.

• Identify the best-fit expert profile based on key project requirements, including industry focus, target companies, relevant departments, seniority level, and specific expertise.

Recruiting Expert Candidates (Main Focus)

• Source ideal expert profiles across multiple platforms (LinkedIn, local recruitment platforms, internal databases, professional networks).

• Reach out to experts through phone, email, LinkedIn, and other channels to invite them to consult for clients on specific topics.

• Screen and vet expert candidates to assess their expertise and experience before connecting them with our clients. Manage scheduling for client-expert interviews and building relationships with experts for future collaborations.