Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position Overview: We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Backend Developer with expertise in Golang and Java to join our growing development team. The ideal candidate will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining scalable and high-performance backend systems. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver robust solutions, optimize performance, and ensure system stability in high-load environments. This position reports directly to the Software Development Manager.
Key Responsibilities:
• Backend Development: Design, develop, and maintain backend services using Golang (Fiber, Echo) and Java (Spring Boot) to ensure efficiency, scalability, and maintainability.
• System Architecture: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and implement high performance, low-latency system architectures.
• Event-Driven Architecture: Implement event-driven systems using Kafka for real-time data streaming and processing.
• Database Optimization: Work with PostgreSQL to design optimized database structures and enhance performance for large-scale data storage solutions.
• Monitoring & Troubleshooting: Identify and resolve performance bottlenecks, ensuring backend systems run with high availability and reliability.
• Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with frontend developers, data engineers, and product managers to deliver comprehensive and high-quality solutions.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
