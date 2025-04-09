Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Overview: We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Backend Developer with expertise in Golang and Java to join our growing development team. The ideal candidate will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining scalable and high-performance backend systems. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver robust solutions, optimize performance, and ensure system stability in high-load environments. This position reports directly to the Software Development Manager.

Position Overview

Golang

Java

Key Responsibilities:

• Backend Development: Design, develop, and maintain backend services using Golang (Fiber, Echo) and Java (Spring Boot) to ensure efficiency, scalability, and maintainability.

• System Architecture: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define and implement high performance, low-latency system architectures.

• Event-Driven Architecture: Implement event-driven systems using Kafka for real-time data streaming and processing.

• Database Optimization: Work with PostgreSQL to design optimized database structures and enhance performance for large-scale data storage solutions.

• Monitoring & Troubleshooting: Identify and resolve performance bottlenecks, ensuring backend systems run with high availability and reliability.

• Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with frontend developers, data engineers, and product managers to deliver comprehensive and high-quality solutions.