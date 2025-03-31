Tuyển Business Intelligence TND Legal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại TND Legal
- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit P1
- 4.53, 4th Floor, the Prince Residence 17
- 19
- 21 Nguyen Van Troi street, Phu Nhuan dist, Ho Chi Minh city, ViN
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
TND LEGAL was established at the end of 2015 and specializes in laws on enterprises, investment, real estate, education, etc. Through its development, TND LEGAL has built a professional team of staffs with professional integrity. We focus on providing practical and effective solutions for our clients.
TND LEGAL has the plan to expand the team so now in need of qualified candidates for the following vacancy:
01 (Junior) Associate, full-time, working in HCM city.
Job Description:
To work independently (under supervision of partners or project team lead) to:
Render advice to international and Vietnamese clients on foreign investment, M&A, corporate, real estate, etc.; or
Draft, review and negotiate transaction agreements; or
Draft, review application documents or liaise with the competent authorities in terms of licensing work; or
Conduct legal due diligence; or
Carry out other legal tasks as instructed by the seniors.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại TND Legal Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TND Legal
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI