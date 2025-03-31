Tuyển Business Intelligence TND Legal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TND LEGAL was established at the end of 2015 and specializes in laws on enterprises, investment, real estate, education, etc. Through its development, TND LEGAL has built a professional team of staffs with professional integrity. We focus on providing practical and effective solutions for our clients.

TND LEGAL has the plan to expand the team so now in need of qualified candidates for the following vacancy:

01 (Junior) Associate, full-time, working in HCM city.

Job Description:

 To work independently (under supervision of partners or project team lead) to:

 Render advice to international and Vietnamese clients on foreign investment, M&A, corporate, real estate, etc.; or

 Draft, review and negotiate transaction agreements; or

 Draft, review application documents or liaise with the competent authorities in terms of licensing work; or

 Conduct legal due diligence; or

 Carry out other legal tasks as instructed by the seniors.