Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty Luật Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn KNL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà The Mett, Lầu 4, số 15 đường Trần Bạch Đằng, Phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Provision of legal advice covering foreign investment, enterprise establishment,

labour, regulatory, general corporate/commercial/M&A matters/real estate matters, etc.

• Good understanding of licensing processes, DPI requirements, restricted business

sectors and other relevant enterprise/business laws is an advantage;

• Be able to research and prepare legal documents related to the inception (set up/establishment/operation) of client’s companies and their business;

• Assisting Partners and Associated Lawyers to tasks related to legal consultation in

order to meet the customer’s requirement on time

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Have at least four years working in a foreign law firm or a leading domestic law firm.

• Able to take on a high degree of responsibility and manage a challenging workload.

• Proactive, careful, honest, able to work in teams.

• Candidate must be at least a Bachelor of Law or equivalent.

SKILLS

• Good command of English;

• Proficient writing skills (Vietnamese & English).

Tại Công ty Luật Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn KNL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Luật Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn KNL

