Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty Luật Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn KNL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Công ty Luật Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn KNL
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà The Mett, Lầu 4, số 15 đường Trần Bạch Đằng, Phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Provision of legal advice covering foreign investment, enterprise establishment,
labour, regulatory, general corporate/commercial/M&A matters/real estate matters, etc.
• Good understanding of licensing processes, DPI requirements, restricted business
sectors and other relevant enterprise/business laws is an advantage;
• Be able to research and prepare legal documents related to the inception (set up/establishment/operation) of client’s companies and their business;
• Assisting Partners and Associated Lawyers to tasks related to legal consultation in
order to meet the customer’s requirement on time
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Able to take on a high degree of responsibility and manage a challenging workload.
• Proactive, careful, honest, able to work in teams.
• Candidate must be at least a Bachelor of Law or equivalent.
SKILLS
• Good command of English;
• Proficient writing skills (Vietnamese & English).
Tại Công ty Luật Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn KNL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
