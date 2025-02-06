Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Công Ty TNHH Wonchang Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Công Ty TNHH Wonchang Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Wonchang Logistics
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Wonchang Logistics

Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Wonchang Logistics

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà EBM

- 683

- 685 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Communicate with operation team members to deliver the shipping instruction from customer within a definite timeline
2. Receive booking request from the customer and reply to the customer immediately.
3. Responsive of day-to-day customers inquires and coordinate with operation team to solve all
challenges via incoming calls and/ or email
4. Handling of claims, complaints and provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the
time limits and follow up to ensure resolution has been properly put in place and being accepted
by customers.
5. Maintain good relationship and network connections among customers, suppliers, Sales and
operations, finance and other related parties
6. Assisting in sales department
7. Updating schedule daily and reporting any issue and schedule to manager
8. Perform other duties as assigned
NOTE: Please kindly apply English CV
1. Làm việc cùng với Operation Team
2. Nhận yêu cầu Booking từ khách hàng và phản hồi cho khách hang ngay lập tức
3. Trả lời yêu cầu của khách hàng hằng ngày và phối hợp với Operation Team để kịp thời giải quyết

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Wonchang Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Wonchang Logistics

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Wonchang Logistics

Công Ty TNHH Wonchang Logistics

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 683-685 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

