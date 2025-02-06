Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Công Ty TNHH Wonchang Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Communicate with operation team members to deliver the shipping instruction from customer within a definite timeline

2. Receive booking request from the customer and reply to the customer immediately.

3. Responsive of day-to-day customers inquires and coordinate with operation team to solve all

challenges via incoming calls and/ or email

4. Handling of claims, complaints and provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the

time limits and follow up to ensure resolution has been properly put in place and being accepted

by customers.

5. Maintain good relationship and network connections among customers, suppliers, Sales and

operations, finance and other related parties

6. Assisting in sales department

7. Updating schedule daily and reporting any issue and schedule to manager

8. Perform other duties as assigned

NOTE: Please kindly apply English CV

1. Làm việc cùng với Operation Team

2. Nhận yêu cầu Booking từ khách hàng và phản hồi cho khách hang ngay lập tức

3. Trả lời yêu cầu của khách hàng hằng ngày và phối hợp với Operation Team để kịp thời giải quyết