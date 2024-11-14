Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Everest Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên

STUDENT SERVICES

Make weekly calls to update parents’ about students’ performance;

Contact parents to inform cancellation/schedule change of classes;

Deal with students/parents’ requests/concerns;

Collaborate with other departments to organize student activities;

Support students struggling in class and teachers with students’ behavioral or academic issues.

RE-ENROLLMENT SALES

Communicate with parents to get confirmation of re-enrollment registration of existing students;

Follow up with absent, delayed and deferred students;

Coordinate with other departments to prepare for the new term.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

At least 1 of experience in Customer Services, Student Services/Counseling or Business Development;

Good verbal and written communication skills in both English and Vietnamese;

Basic computer skills and willing to learn new platforms;

Proactive, self-starting, curious and positive attitude;

Detail-oriented and patient with a customer-focused mindset.

Tại Everest Education Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% Probation Salary, Commission and Annual Performance Bonus;

Unlimited Paid Leave Days per Year Policy;

100% Social Insurance and Private Health Insurance;

Career path and additional studies support for personal development;

Company dinners, team lunches, offsite retreats, 5-for-5 stipends, etc;

Buddy Programs during probation (Mentor-Mentee).

