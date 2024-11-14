Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Everest Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Tại Everest Education
- Hồ Chí Minh: 20 Võ Trường Toản, phường An Phú, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
STUDENT SERVICES
Make weekly calls to update parents’ about students’ performance;
Contact parents to inform cancellation/schedule change of classes;
Deal with students/parents’ requests/concerns;
Collaborate with other departments to organize student activities;
Support students struggling in class and teachers with students’ behavioral or academic issues.
RE-ENROLLMENT SALES
Communicate with parents to get confirmation of re-enrollment registration of existing students;
Follow up with absent, delayed and deferred students;
Coordinate with other departments to prepare for the new term.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good verbal and written communication skills in both English and Vietnamese;
Basic computer skills and willing to learn new platforms;
Proactive, self-starting, curious and positive attitude;
Detail-oriented and patient with a customer-focused mindset.
Tại Everest Education Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Unlimited Paid Leave Days per Year Policy;
100% Social Insurance and Private Health Insurance;
Career path and additional studies support for personal development;
Company dinners, team lunches, offsite retreats, 5-for-5 stipends, etc;
Buddy Programs during probation (Mentor-Mentee).
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Everest Education
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
