Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Everest Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Everest Education
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/12/2024
Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Tại Everest Education

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 20 Võ Trường Toản, phường An Phú, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

STUDENT SERVICES
Make weekly calls to update parents’ about students’ performance;
Contact parents to inform cancellation/schedule change of classes;
Deal with students/parents’ requests/concerns;
Collaborate with other departments to organize student activities;
Support students struggling in class and teachers with students’ behavioral or academic issues.
RE-ENROLLMENT SALES
Communicate with parents to get confirmation of re-enrollment registration of existing students;
Follow up with absent, delayed and deferred students;
Coordinate with other departments to prepare for the new term.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 of experience in Customer Services, Student Services/Counseling or Business Development;
Good verbal and written communication skills in both English and Vietnamese;
Basic computer skills and willing to learn new platforms;
Proactive, self-starting, curious and positive attitude;
Detail-oriented and patient with a customer-focused mindset.

Tại Everest Education Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% Probation Salary, Commission and Annual Performance Bonus;
Unlimited Paid Leave Days per Year Policy;
100% Social Insurance and Private Health Insurance;
Career path and additional studies support for personal development;
Company dinners, team lunches, offsite retreats, 5-for-5 stipends, etc;
Buddy Programs during probation (Mentor-Mentee).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Everest Education

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 18 đường số 1, khu Him Lam, Phường Tân Phong, Quận 7, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

