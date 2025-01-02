Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,300 USD

As a Process Engineer, you will be responsible for optimizing manufacturing processes, and improving operational efficiency across various production areas including welding, metal surface treatment, assembly, and painting.

Key Responsibilities:

• Analyze and optimize existing production processes, focusing on welding, metal surface treatment, assembly, and painting.

• Identify areas for improvement and implement process improvements to increase production efficiency and reduce costs.

• Ensure all manufacturing processes comply with industry standards and regulations, particularly in terms of safety, quality, and environmental impact.

• Work closely with the production and quality teams to troubleshoot and resolve process-related issues.

• Collaborate with engineering and maintenance teams to support the design and implementation of new production systems and equipment.

• Provide technical training and support to production teams, ensuring that best practices are followed.