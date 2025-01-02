Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,300 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Quảng Ninh: Quang Ninh, Huyện Quảng Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,300 USD
As a Process Engineer, you will be responsible for optimizing manufacturing processes, and improving operational efficiency across various production areas including welding, metal surface treatment, assembly, and painting.
Key Responsibilities:
• Analyze and optimize existing production processes, focusing on welding, metal surface treatment, assembly, and painting.
• Identify areas for improvement and implement process improvements to increase production efficiency and reduce costs.
• Ensure all manufacturing processes comply with industry standards and regulations, particularly in terms of safety, quality, and environmental impact.
• Work closely with the production and quality teams to troubleshoot and resolve process-related issues.
• Collaborate with engineering and maintenance teams to support the design and implementation of new production systems and equipment.
• Provide technical training and support to production teams, ensuring that best practices are followed.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Proven experience as a Process Engineer, preferably in the mechanical manufacturing industry.
• Strong proficiency in Pre-Treatment, Painting, and Surface Treatment, Welding, Assembly processes.
• Expertise in product knowledge and problem-solving techniques.
• Familiarity with Lean Manufacturing principles and ISO 9001:2015
• Proficiency in English.
• Experience with ERP systems.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI