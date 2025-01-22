Tuyển Cloud Engineer TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Cloud Engineer

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ninh: Lô TMDV

- D2.1, đường Cái Lân, phường Bãi Cháy, Thành phố Hạ Long, tỉnh Quảng Ninh, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Job Description: The following are the main tasks
- Checking drawings and coordinate drawings of all M&E systems.
- Checking the drawings that came out of the sub-contractor, and make corrections to fit the site.
- Be in-charge for QS works related to MEP.
- Responsible for IBO (adjustment of changes in design according to customer instructions) during construction, assessment of the finished value of MEP work for each month, and quantity assessment at the time of contractor settlement).
- Be in-charge for site supervision related to Electrical system, escalator , elevator , conveyor, air conditioning, sanitation equipment, connecting piping for rainwater, water supply and drainage.
- Other tasks will be discussed via interview

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2. Requirements:
- Graduated from University in related majors (Electrical & Mechanical Engineering)
- At least 10 years of experience for building, especially for large-scale projects such as commercial facilities, shopping mall centers;

Tại TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot TMDV-D2.1, Cai Lan Street, Bai Chay Ward, Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

