Tuyển Cloud Engineer TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Job Description: The following are the main tasks

- Checking drawings and coordinate drawings of all M&E systems.

- Checking the drawings that came out of the sub-contractor, and make corrections to fit the site.

- Be in-charge for QS works related to MEP.

- Responsible for IBO (adjustment of changes in design according to customer instructions) during construction, assessment of the finished value of MEP work for each month, and quantity assessment at the time of contractor settlement).

- Be in-charge for site supervision related to Electrical system, escalator , elevator , conveyor, air conditioning, sanitation equipment, connecting piping for rainwater, water supply and drainage.

- Other tasks will be discussed via interview