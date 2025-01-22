Tuyển Cloud Engineer TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh
- Quảng Ninh: Lô TMDV
- D2.1, đường Cái Lân, phường Bãi Cháy, Thành phố Hạ Long, tỉnh Quảng Ninh, Huyện Quảng Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Job Description: The following are the main tasks
- Checking drawings and coordinate drawings of all M&E systems.
- Checking the drawings that came out of the sub-contractor, and make corrections to fit the site.
- Be in-charge for QS works related to MEP.
- Responsible for IBO (adjustment of changes in design according to customer instructions) during construction, assessment of the finished value of MEP work for each month, and quantity assessment at the time of contractor settlement).
- Be in-charge for site supervision related to Electrical system, escalator , elevator , conveyor, air conditioning, sanitation equipment, connecting piping for rainwater, water supply and drainage.
- Other tasks will be discussed via interview
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Graduated from University in related majors (Electrical & Mechanical Engineering)
- At least 10 years of experience for building, especially for large-scale projects such as commercial facilities, shopping mall centers;
Tại TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TAISEI Corporation Japan, Main Contractor Of Design And Build Of Aeon MALL Ha Long SHOPPING MALL Project In Quang Ninh
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
