Tuyển Cloud Engineer Deep C Industrial Zones làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

Site engineer will represent for the department to supervise all the works on site as well as to support the sourcing officer to do other tasks of the department.

DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION

- Prepare the method statement of land reclamation and calculate the quantity of material for the land plot to be reclaimed.

- Prepare and check the technical dossiers and drawing layout of land plot.

- Prepare clay dyke for land reclamation and mud pumping if needed.

- Supervise the construction on site to ensure the quality and the progress as per design.

- Prepare multi-year plan, budget plan, mud treatment plan as per required.

- Make the report to management.

- Other tasks appointed by line manager.