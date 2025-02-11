Tuyển Cloud Engineer Deep C Industrial Zones làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Deep C Industrial Zones làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Deep C Industrial Zones
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Deep C Industrial Zones

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Deep C Industrial Zones

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ninh: Quảng Ninh, Vietnam, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

GENERAL DESCRIPTION
Site engineer will represent for the department to supervise all the works on site as well as to support the sourcing officer to do other tasks of the department.
DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION
- Prepare the method statement of land reclamation and calculate the quantity of material for the land plot to be reclaimed.
- Prepare and check the technical dossiers and drawing layout of land plot.
- Prepare clay dyke for land reclamation and mud pumping if needed.
- Supervise the construction on site to ensure the quality and the progress as per design.
- Prepare multi-year plan, budget plan, mud treatment plan as per required.
- Make the report to management.
- Other tasks appointed by line manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from university majoring in engineering (as civil, construction, transportation…)
- Good knowledge on land reclamation material, dredging projects.

Tại Deep C Industrial Zones Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Theo quy định của công ty

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Deep C Industrial Zones

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Deep C Industrial Zones

Deep C Industrial Zones

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, Harbour View Office Tower, 12 Tran Phu, Ngo Quyen, Hai Phong

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

