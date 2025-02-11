Tuyển Cloud Engineer Deep C Industrial Zones làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Deep C Industrial Zones
- Quảng Ninh: Quảng Ninh, Vietnam, Huyện Quảng Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
GENERAL DESCRIPTION
Site engineer will represent for the department to supervise all the works on site as well as to support the sourcing officer to do other tasks of the department.
DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION
- Prepare the method statement of land reclamation and calculate the quantity of material for the land plot to be reclaimed.
- Prepare and check the technical dossiers and drawing layout of land plot.
- Prepare clay dyke for land reclamation and mud pumping if needed.
- Supervise the construction on site to ensure the quality and the progress as per design.
- Prepare multi-year plan, budget plan, mud treatment plan as per required.
- Make the report to management.
- Other tasks appointed by line manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good knowledge on land reclamation material, dredging projects.
Tại Deep C Industrial Zones Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Theo quy định của công ty
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Deep C Industrial Zones
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
