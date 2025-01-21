Tuyển Cloud Engineer VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main Tasks & Responsibilities

1) Be responsible for overall quality matters related to assigned customers; including internal/external quality issues related.

• Instruct QA inspectors on their tasks

2) Be the owner to drive and follow up all CA/PA activities, push continuous improvement process

3) Owner of all related quality reports, including 8D reports and concession reports.

4) Be responsible for coordination and communication both in internal cross function and external assigned customer on quality matters;

5) Work as member of customer focus team and responsible for quality part

6) To acquire customer quality requirements since FA stage and deploy within the factory, such as customer standard, inspection instruction, checklist etc;

7) Be responsible for submission of FA reports and other quality data;(assigned customer)

8) To advice the measuring instruments used for assigned customer product;

9) To support in-process audit and external audit based on assigned customer;

10) Work with project engineers to push project improvements.

11) Other quality task assigned by Dept manager;