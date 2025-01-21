Tuyển Cloud Engineer VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
- Quảng Ninh: Factory 5, Lot CN
- 01, Dong Mai Industrial Park, Dong Mai Ward, Quang Yen Town, Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam, Huyện Quảng Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main Tasks & Responsibilities
1) Be responsible for overall quality matters related to assigned customers; including internal/external quality issues related.
• Instruct QA inspectors on their tasks
2) Be the owner to drive and follow up all CA/PA activities, push continuous improvement process
3) Owner of all related quality reports, including 8D reports and concession reports.
4) Be responsible for coordination and communication both in internal cross function and external assigned customer on quality matters;
5) Work as member of customer focus team and responsible for quality part
6) To acquire customer quality requirements since FA stage and deploy within the factory, such as customer standard, inspection instruction, checklist etc;
7) Be responsible for submission of FA reports and other quality data;(assigned customer)
8) To advice the measuring instruments used for assigned customer product;
9) To support in-process audit and external audit based on assigned customer;
10) Work with project engineers to push project improvements.
11) Other quality task assigned by Dept manager;
