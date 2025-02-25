Tuyển Cloud Engineer Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office
Mức lương
11 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Room 2401, 24th floor, Saigon Trade Center, 37 Ton Duc Thang, Ben Nghe ward, District 1. HCMC.
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 11 - 14 Triệu
• Understand technical requirements, schedules, regulations, contract terms in Invitation for bids.
• Receive documents, drawings, check and study tender document and drawings.
• Take off quantity from drawing, build 3D models by Cubicost (new staff will be trained to use the software).
• Coordinate with other departments (M&E and Design section) to complete the task.
• Prepare and complete all tender documents.
Với Mức Lương 11 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• University graduates from 23-26 years old.
• Good verbal and written English skills.
• Knowledge of Structure & Architecture Detail drawings.
• Work cooperatively and collaboratively with colleagues & superiors in different sites.
• Knowledge of Cubicost software, Excel VBA is preferred.
• Practice experience in quantity surveyor.
• Knowledge of construction works.
Tại Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
