Tuyển Cloud Engineer Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu

Mức lương 11 - 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Room 2401, 24th floor, Saigon Trade Center, 37 Ton Duc Thang, Ben Nghe ward, District 1. HCMC.

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 11 - 14 Triệu

• Understand technical requirements, schedules, regulations, contract terms in Invitation for bids.

• Receive documents, drawings, check and study tender document and drawings.

• Take off quantity from drawing, build 3D models by Cubicost (new staff will be trained to use the software).

• Coordinate with other departments (M&E and Design section) to complete the task.

• Prepare and complete all tender documents.

Với Mức Lương 11 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University graduates from 23-26 years old.

• Good verbal and written English skills.

• Knowledge of Structure & Architecture Detail drawings.

• Work cooperatively and collaboratively with colleagues & superiors in different sites.

• Knowledge of Cubicost software, Excel VBA is preferred.

• Practice experience in quantity surveyor.

• Knowledge of construction works.

Tại Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin