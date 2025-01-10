Tuyển Cloud Engineer Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Design Coordination

- Collaborate with architectural and infrastructure design teams to align project objectives with design requirements.

- Ensure timely delivery of design deliverables in compliance with local standards and regulations.

2. Permitting and Approvals

- Follow up on permitting processes with Thai Binh province authorities.

- Provide on-site support for the preparation and submission of permits.

- Maintain a professional relationship with government officials to facilitate smooth communication and approvals.

3. Progress Monitoring and Reporting

- Track the progress of permitting and design phases.

- Report updates to internal stakeholders and investors regularly.

4. Stakeholder Collaboration

- Work closely with local and international project stakeholders to address challenges.

- Mediate between Thai Binh authorities and the project team for seamless execution.