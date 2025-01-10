Tuyển Cloud Engineer Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Daewoo E&C VINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
Daewoo E&C VINA

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Daewoo E&C VINA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thái Bình: Lô MG01

- 01, Vincom Shophouse Thai Binh, De Tham ward, Thai Binh City, Thai Binh Province, Thành phố Thái Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Design Coordination
- Collaborate with architectural and infrastructure design teams to align project objectives with design requirements.
- Ensure timely delivery of design deliverables in compliance with local standards and regulations.
2. Permitting and Approvals
- Follow up on permitting processes with Thai Binh province authorities.
- Provide on-site support for the preparation and submission of permits.
- Maintain a professional relationship with government officials to facilitate smooth communication and approvals.
3. Progress Monitoring and Reporting
- Track the progress of permitting and design phases.
- Report updates to internal stakeholders and investors regularly.
4. Stakeholder Collaboration
- Work closely with local and international project stakeholders to address challenges.
- Mediate between Thai Binh authorities and the project team for seamless execution.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Daewoo E&C VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Daewoo E&C VINA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Daewoo E&C VINA

Daewoo E&C VINA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: H3-CCV1 Building, Starlake New town, Xuan Tao Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

