Tuyển Cloud Engineer Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Daewoo E&C VINA
- Thái Bình: Lô MG01
- 01, Vincom Shophouse Thai Binh, De Tham ward, Thai Binh City, Thai Binh Province, Thành phố Thái Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Design Coordination
- Collaborate with architectural and infrastructure design teams to align project objectives with design requirements.
- Ensure timely delivery of design deliverables in compliance with local standards and regulations.
2. Permitting and Approvals
- Follow up on permitting processes with Thai Binh province authorities.
- Provide on-site support for the preparation and submission of permits.
- Maintain a professional relationship with government officials to facilitate smooth communication and approvals.
3. Progress Monitoring and Reporting
- Track the progress of permitting and design phases.
- Report updates to internal stakeholders and investors regularly.
4. Stakeholder Collaboration
- Work closely with local and international project stakeholders to address challenges.
- Mediate between Thai Binh authorities and the project team for seamless execution.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Daewoo E&C VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Daewoo E&C VINA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI