Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FILUM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 22 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 173 Trần Não, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 9 - 22 Triệu

Own Client Success: Take proactive ownership of a portfolio, ensuring clients achieve their goals through our platform.

Own Client Success

Drive Adoption & Loyalty: Develop tailored success plans for each client to maximize product adoption, encourage loyalty, and identify opportunities for growth.

Drive Adoption & Loyalty

Collaborate on Strategies: Work with Sales to co-create account strategies targeting retention and expansion goals.

Collaborate on Strategies

Lead Onboarding & Implementation: Guide new clients through the onboarding process, ensuring a seamless and insightful start with the Filum Platform.

Lead Onboarding & Implementation

Consult Executives: Build and maintain trusted relationships with client executives, offering strategic guidance on customer experience (CX) and engagement initiatives.

Consult Executives

Internal Collaboration: Partner with Product, Sales, and Marketing teams to drive customer satisfaction and operational success.

Internal Collaboration

Develop Processes & Resources: Design workflows, initiatives, and materials to improve the efficiency and impact of the Customer Success department.

Develop Processes & Resources

Với Mức Lương 9 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate Profile

Experience: Minimum of 1 year in B2B customer success, account management, or consulting (experience in a SaaS environment is a plus).

Career Orientation: Desire to develop a career in Customer Success within a B2B technology company.

A curious, learning-oriented mindset with a passion for customer experience improvements.

Team player committed to shaping a world-class Customer Success department.

Required Skills

Proficiency in English (spoken and written).

Proficiency in English

spoken and written

Visualization: Ability to visualize your thinking.

Visualization:

Skill in AI Prompting: Demonstrated understanding or capability in using AI prompting tools effectively.

Skill in AI Prompting

Communication Skills: Exceptional ability to communicate and interact well with others.

Communication Skills

Team Spirit: Commitment to contributing to the development of a world-class Customer Success department.

Team Spirit

Don’t meet every requirement? That’s okay! We value unique perspectives and believe diverse experiences contribute to our success. If you are enthusiastic about this role, we would love to hear from you.

Don’t meet every requirement?

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FILUM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary & Allowances: 9M - 22M VND, along with additional allowances.

Salary & Allowances: 9M - 22M VND

Technology Insights: Strong opportunities to deepen your knowledge in technology, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), and Experience Management (XM).

Technology Insights:

Real-World Challenges: Engage directly in solving complex business problems related to XM.

Real-World Challenges:

Career Development: Support for online or external courses—we grow together.

Career Development:

Engaging Events: Participate in company trips, birthday celebrations, happy hours, and holidays.

Engaging Events:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FILUM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin