Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FILUM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 22 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FILUM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 173 Trần Não, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 9 - 22 Triệu
Own Client Success: Take proactive ownership of a portfolio, ensuring clients achieve their goals through our platform.
Drive Adoption & Loyalty: Develop tailored success plans for each client to maximize product adoption, encourage loyalty, and identify opportunities for growth.
Collaborate on Strategies: Work with Sales to co-create account strategies targeting retention and expansion goals.
Lead Onboarding & Implementation: Guide new clients through the onboarding process, ensuring a seamless and insightful start with the Filum Platform.
Consult Executives: Build and maintain trusted relationships with client executives, offering strategic guidance on customer experience (CX) and engagement initiatives.
Internal Collaboration: Partner with Product, Sales, and Marketing teams to drive customer satisfaction and operational success.
Develop Processes & Resources: Design workflows, initiatives, and materials to improve the efficiency and impact of the Customer Success department.
Với Mức Lương 9 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: Minimum of 1 year in B2B customer success, account management, or consulting (experience in a SaaS environment is a plus).
Career Orientation: Desire to develop a career in Customer Success within a B2B technology company.
A curious, learning-oriented mindset with a passion for customer experience improvements.
Team player committed to shaping a world-class Customer Success department.
Required Skills
Proficiency in English (spoken and written).
Visualization: Ability to visualize your thinking.
Skill in AI Prompting: Demonstrated understanding or capability in using AI prompting tools effectively.
Communication Skills: Exceptional ability to communicate and interact well with others.
Team Spirit: Commitment to contributing to the development of a world-class Customer Success department.
Don’t meet every requirement? That’s okay! We value unique perspectives and believe diverse experiences contribute to our success. If you are enthusiastic about this role, we would love to hear from you.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FILUM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary & Allowances: 9M - 22M VND
Technology Insights: Strong opportunities to deepen your knowledge in technology, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), and Experience Management (XM).
Real-World Challenges: Engage directly in solving complex business problems related to XM.
Career Development: Support for online or external courses—we grow together.
Engaging Events: Participate in company trips, birthday celebrations, happy hours, and holidays.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FILUM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
