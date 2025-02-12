Tuyển Customer Success PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Be responsible for the assigned Projects.

• Receive copy of contracts from Sales Department and understand the scope of work, material specification, delivery terms, payment term etc... of the Project.

• To receive PIF and Proposal drawings from Sales Support department, verify PIF and Proposal Drawings and ensure the scope of works and material specifications mentioned in PIF are according to Commitment from Sales. (In case of any discrepancy discuss and clarify with Sales/ Sales support engineer).

• To release the job to Engineering for Approval Drawings, Estimate, forecast materials, relevant technical documents request from Sales…. Follow up with Engineering and receive within the stipulated time.

• To verify the approval drawings with the PIF. Use the standard Check list form for the verification. Ensure the approval drawings are fully correct and according to the PIF requirement.

• To Assist Sales and other departments, in any or all Engineering related supports, that may require during the execution time of the Project, by coordinating with Engineering Department.

• To ensure, all policies and procedures for entering jobs in the system are being strictly followed.

• To provide all necessary Technical assistance to all area offices, that may require time to time for the jobs entered into the system.