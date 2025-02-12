Tuyển Customer Success PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Customer Success PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/02/2025
PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 701, Lầu 7, Menas Mall, 60A Trường Sơn, Q. Tân Bình, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Be responsible for the assigned Projects.
• Receive copy of contracts from Sales Department and understand the scope of work, material specification, delivery terms, payment term etc... of the Project.
• To receive PIF and Proposal drawings from Sales Support department, verify PIF and Proposal Drawings and ensure the scope of works and material specifications mentioned in PIF are according to Commitment from Sales. (In case of any discrepancy discuss and clarify with Sales/ Sales support engineer).
• To release the job to Engineering for Approval Drawings, Estimate, forecast materials, relevant technical documents request from Sales…. Follow up with Engineering and receive within the stipulated time.
• To verify the approval drawings with the PIF. Use the standard Check list form for the verification. Ensure the approval drawings are fully correct and according to the PIF requirement.
• To Assist Sales and other departments, in any or all Engineering related supports, that may require during the execution time of the Project, by coordinating with Engineering Department.
• To ensure, all policies and procedures for entering jobs in the system are being strictly followed.
• To provide all necessary Technical assistance to all area offices, that may require time to time for the jobs entered into the system.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd

PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: CT Plaza, Unit 701, Truong Son St., Ward 10, Tan Binh Dist, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

