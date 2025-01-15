Tuyển Customer Success ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 24 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Lancaster Luminaire, Số 1152 - 1154 Đường Láng, Phường Láng Thượng, Quận Đống Đa, Thành phố Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 18 - 24 Triệu

• Reviews issues and contacts customers to understand issues. Ensures customers stay informed as to the status/solution of their issue. Utilizes troubleshooting tools (e.g., event logs, and performance traces) to help resolve customer issues.

• Resolves or escalates multiple and varied customer issues. Documents technical work and research.

• Analyzes problems and develops solutions for customer needs using log analysis and other proprietary tools.

• Collaborates on cross-team and cross-product technical issues by working with resources from other groups as needed to resolve moderately complex customer issues.

• Uses automated tools to deliver solutions for a wide range of issues. Provides feedback on how to improve automated tools.

• Attends case triage meetings or case discussions to collaborate and share ideas to resolve problems.

• AVAILABLE TO WORK FIXED SHIFT ON-SITE ( 10PM-7AM )

Với Mức Lương 18 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Experience in global customer service roles is a plus, but fresh graduates with a strong • customer-focused mindset and service skills are welcome to apply.

• Strong proficiency in English (equivalent to IELTS 6.5 or TOEIC 800 or higher).

Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

