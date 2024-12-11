Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/01/2025
Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam

Customer Success

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 351/45A Lê Văn Sỹ, Phường 13, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Customer Success Account Executive Manager, you are responsible for the adoption,usage and success of a portfolio of clients. This role emphasizes training, onboarding, usage review, support, and troubleshooting to enable customers to realize their goals and maximize their return on investment(ROI). You are the primary customer-facing role, and your insights and relationships will allow you to realise incredible value for our customers,helping them love LittleLives as much as we do!
RESPONSIBILITIES
Providing support for two primary markets: Singapore and the country where you are based. Occasional travel(approximately once every1–2 months)will be necessary.
Actively own the adoption, usage and success of a portfolio of customers.
Deliver expert engagements, such as training and onboarding, to educate and empower our customers to realise business value and maximise their ROI.
Engage with and understand customers’ businesses,needs and use cases for LittleLives.
Partner closely with internal cross-functional team members to help understand the account and research solutions to solve customers business needs and challenges.
Identify insights and needs, and channel this information to product teams to develop new and improved features by.
Operational discipline to ensure transparency on customer account health and accurate retention and upsell forecasting.
Provide subject matter expertise on School Management Systems and become a trusted advisor to LittleLives’ customers.
Close renewal business on a quarterly basis, meeting or exceeding assigned quota.
Upsell new business to existing clients to increase value per customer.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

What you need to succeed
Strong interpersonal skills and desire to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
Ability to build and maintain relationships across multiple levels with assigned accounts and become a trusted advisor.
Strong communication and problem-solving skills.
English communication(able to speak and present)
Proven experience driving customer retention and growth initiatives,achieving high retention rates and strong upsell results, with customer satisfaction in a post sales environment.
Proven success leading customer-facing presentations,training and engagements.
Ability to handle objections, prioritise customer issues and collaborate with managers and colleagues to effectively drive resolution.
Keen interest in IT/Early childhood industry
Nice-to-have
Experience in software as a service
Experience working with CRM systems such as Hubspot
Experience in IT/ Early childhood industry
SKILLS
Comprehensive Product Knowledge – Deep understanding of product features, benefits, and applications to effectively address client needs.
Training and Development – Ability to train team members or clients on product use, processes,and best practices.
CRM Expertise – Skilled in managing multiple accounts,recontracting, and negotiating deals using CRM tools effectively.

Tại Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

regional exposure
fast growth
performance bonus
private insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 6/F, 91 Trung Liet Street, Trung Liet Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-customer-success-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job267817
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Customer Success Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Mageplaza
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH Mageplaza làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Mageplaza
Hạn nộp: 10/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Customer Success Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Mageplaza
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH Mageplaza làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Mageplaza
Hạn nộp: 10/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Ns Logistics Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ns Logistics Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Source Of ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu Source Of ASIA
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH DIGITAL POWER MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DIGITAL POWER MEDIA
50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success A.P. Moller-Maersk làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận A.P. Moller-Maersk
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ CLOUDGO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ CLOUDGO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH ANFIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ANFIN
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ROVI HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ROVI HOLDINGS
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH IDENTALSOFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 200 - 700 USD CÔNG TY TNHH IDENTALSOFT VIỆT NAM
200 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Australia Pathway Consulting (APC Viet Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Australia Pathway Consulting (APC Viet Nam)
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success TC Shipping Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TC Shipping Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 500 USD KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center)
400 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC
300 - 400 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ phần PITO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ phần PITO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Vietnam Agribusiness Limited (VAL) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vietnam Agribusiness Limited (VAL)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel IDC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm