Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As a Customer Success Account Executive Manager, you are responsible for the adoption,usage and success of a portfolio of clients. This role emphasizes training, onboarding, usage review, support, and troubleshooting to enable customers to realize their goals and maximize their return on investment(ROI). You are the primary customer-facing role, and your insights and relationships will allow you to realise incredible value for our customers,helping them love LittleLives as much as we do!

RESPONSIBILITIES

Providing support for two primary markets: Singapore and the country where you are based. Occasional travel(approximately once every1–2 months)will be necessary.

Actively own the adoption, usage and success of a portfolio of customers.

Deliver expert engagements, such as training and onboarding, to educate and empower our customers to realise business value and maximise their ROI.

Engage with and understand customers’ businesses,needs and use cases for LittleLives.

Partner closely with internal cross-functional team members to help understand the account and research solutions to solve customers business needs and challenges.

Identify insights and needs, and channel this information to product teams to develop new and improved features by.

Operational discipline to ensure transparency on customer account health and accurate retention and upsell forecasting.

Provide subject matter expertise on School Management Systems and become a trusted advisor to LittleLives’ customers.

Close renewal business on a quarterly basis, meeting or exceeding assigned quota.

Upsell new business to existing clients to increase value per customer.