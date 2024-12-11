Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 351/45A Lê Văn Sỹ, Phường 13, Quận 3, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a Customer Success Account Executive Manager, you are responsible for the adoption,usage and success of a portfolio of clients. This role emphasizes training, onboarding, usage review, support, and troubleshooting to enable customers to realize their goals and maximize their return on investment(ROI). You are the primary customer-facing role, and your insights and relationships will allow you to realise incredible value for our customers,helping them love LittleLives as much as we do!
RESPONSIBILITIES
Providing support for two primary markets: Singapore and the country where you are based. Occasional travel(approximately once every1–2 months)will be necessary.
Actively own the adoption, usage and success of a portfolio of customers.
Deliver expert engagements, such as training and onboarding, to educate and empower our customers to realise business value and maximise their ROI.
Engage with and understand customers’ businesses,needs and use cases for LittleLives.
Partner closely with internal cross-functional team members to help understand the account and research solutions to solve customers business needs and challenges.
Identify insights and needs, and channel this information to product teams to develop new and improved features by.
Operational discipline to ensure transparency on customer account health and accurate retention and upsell forecasting.
Provide subject matter expertise on School Management Systems and become a trusted advisor to LittleLives’ customers.
Close renewal business on a quarterly basis, meeting or exceeding assigned quota.
Upsell new business to existing clients to increase value per customer.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong interpersonal skills and desire to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
Ability to build and maintain relationships across multiple levels with assigned accounts and become a trusted advisor.
Strong communication and problem-solving skills.
English communication(able to speak and present)
Proven experience driving customer retention and growth initiatives,achieving high retention rates and strong upsell results, with customer satisfaction in a post sales environment.
Proven success leading customer-facing presentations,training and engagements.
Ability to handle objections, prioritise customer issues and collaborate with managers and colleagues to effectively drive resolution.
Keen interest in IT/Early childhood industry
Nice-to-have
Experience in software as a service
Experience working with CRM systems such as Hubspot
Experience in IT/ Early childhood industry
SKILLS
Comprehensive Product Knowledge – Deep understanding of product features, benefits, and applications to effectively address client needs.
Training and Development – Ability to train team members or clients on product use, processes,and best practices.
CRM Expertise – Skilled in managing multiple accounts,recontracting, and negotiating deals using CRM tools effectively.
Tại Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
fast growth
performance bonus
private insurance
