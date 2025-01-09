Tuyển Customer Success Truecommerce Vietnam Company, Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

The Compliance Outreach Specialist position acts as a first contact group for EDI testing initiatives for clients’ supplier onboarding. The Position managed high-volume touch points such as performing outbound calls and emails and supporting inquiries, implementing EDI platform (Compliance Engine), validating EDI trading partner certification, generating and providing reports and ongoing client support. This position is responsible for delivering on-time projects and consulting with the customer and their suppliers using best practices for compliance testing with assistance as needed from seniors and managers.

As a Compliance Outreach Specialist, you will:

• Serves as the primary point of contact for client’s suppliers when adding on new trading relationships in compliance engine.

• Place phone calls to suppliers on client provided list.

• Send email notifications of upcoming and current EDI testing initiative and EDI platform upgrade.

• Provide suppliers with guidance and walkthrough on registration and compliance testing.

• Generate and update templates for project initiative, upgrade and/or EDI compliance requirements to clients.

• Provide support on questions regarding project onboarding initiative, upgrade and/or EDI compliance requirements.

• Provides timely updates to the customer, suppliers and team members to ensure all involved parties understand the progress of the outreach initiatives.