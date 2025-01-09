Tuyển Customer Success Truecommerce Vietnam Company, Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Customer Success Truecommerce Vietnam Company, Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Truecommerce Vietnam Company, Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Truecommerce Vietnam Company, Limited

Customer Success

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Truecommerce Vietnam Company, Limited

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Helios Building, Quang Trung Software, Dist. 12, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

The Compliance Outreach Specialist position acts as a first contact group for EDI testing initiatives for clients’ supplier onboarding. The Position managed high-volume touch points such as performing outbound calls and emails and supporting inquiries, implementing EDI platform (Compliance Engine), validating EDI trading partner certification, generating and providing reports and ongoing client support. This position is responsible for delivering on-time projects and consulting with the customer and their suppliers using best practices for compliance testing with assistance as needed from seniors and managers.
As a Compliance Outreach Specialist, you will:
• Serves as the primary point of contact for client’s suppliers when adding on new trading relationships in compliance engine.
• Place phone calls to suppliers on client provided list.
• Send email notifications of upcoming and current EDI testing initiative and EDI platform upgrade.
• Provide suppliers with guidance and walkthrough on registration and compliance testing.
• Generate and update templates for project initiative, upgrade and/or EDI compliance requirements to clients.
• Provide support on questions regarding project onboarding initiative, upgrade and/or EDI compliance requirements.
• Provides timely updates to the customer, suppliers and team members to ensure all involved parties understand the progress of the outreach initiatives.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Truecommerce Vietnam Company, Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Truecommerce Vietnam Company, Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Truecommerce Vietnam Company, Limited

Truecommerce Vietnam Company, Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Helios Building, Quang Trung Software Complex, District 12

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-customer-success-thu-nhap-15tr-20tr-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job289827
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Customer Success Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Customer Success Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 80 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON
50 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN
Trên 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel IDC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Việt Mỹ - SSU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 66 - 83 Triệu Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Việt Mỹ - SSU
66 - 83 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH CNV HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CNV HOLDINGS
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 5 Triệu Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing
Tới 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Phê La làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Phê La
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Việt Mỹ - SSU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 9 Triệu Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Việt Mỹ - SSU
6 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FILUM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FILUM
9 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH LittleLives Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success BrightChamps làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận BrightChamps
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH PAN OCEAN INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PAN OCEAN INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PEB Steel Buildings Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Truecommerce Vietnam Company, Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Truecommerce Vietnam Company, Limited
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Eq Logis CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Eq Logis CO., LTD
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Clo Virtual Fashion làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Clo Virtual Fashion
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success DROPPII làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 350 USD DROPPII
Tới 350 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Cardinal Global Logistics (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cardinal Global Logistics (Vietnam) Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH Logisitcs G.H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Logisitcs G.H
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Circo Co-Working Space làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 10 Triệu Circo Co-Working Space
Tới 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm