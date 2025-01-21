Tuyển Customer Success Cardinal Global Logistics (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job responsibility:

1. Customer service: provide customers with quality service, answer customer inquiries, handle customer complaints, ensure that customers have a clear understanding of the logistics process, and solve problems encountered by customers.

2. Order processing: process the customer's order, including confirming the order information, goods information, payment method, etc. At the same time, they need to ensure the accuracy of order information, timely feedback on order status, and timely handling of abnormal orders.

3. Logistics tracking: update the location and status of goods in a timely manner and ensure that customers have a clear understanding of the transportation process.

4. Coordination and communication: maintain good communication and coordination with other internal departments and external partners to ensure the accuracy and timeliness of information transmission.