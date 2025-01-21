Tuyển Customer Success Cardinal Global Logistics (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Cardinal Global Logistics (Vietnam) Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job responsibility:
1. Customer service: provide customers with quality service, answer customer inquiries, handle customer complaints, ensure that customers have a clear understanding of the logistics process, and solve problems encountered by customers.
2. Order processing: process the customer's order, including confirming the order information, goods information, payment method, etc. At the same time, they need to ensure the accuracy of order information, timely feedback on order status, and timely handling of abnormal orders.
3. Logistics tracking: update the location and status of goods in a timely manner and ensure that customers have a clear understanding of the transportation process.
4. Coordination and communication: maintain good communication and coordination with other internal departments and external partners to ensure the accuracy and timeliness of information transmission.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Proficient in Office software, have efficient execution and problem-solving ability, high sense of responsibility, good communication skills.
Tại Cardinal Global Logistics (Vietnam) Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cardinal Global Logistics (Vietnam) Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI