Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Bản Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Bản Việt
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Bản Việt

Customer Success

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. JOB OBJECTIVE
The Customer Service Executive is responsible for handling inquiries and concerns from foreign customers regarding real estate products and services. This role ensures customer satisfaction throughout the entire process, from deposit to property handover, while providing support with necessary procedures.
________________________________________
II. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
1. Post-Sales Customer Care:
1. Post-Sales Customer Care
o Address customer inquiries regarding legal documents, sales policies, and project progress.
o Assist foreign buyers in understanding payment procedures, Sale and Purchase Agreements (SPA), and financial policies.
o Handle complaints and coordinate with relevant departments to provide the best service.
2. Pre-Handover Apartment Inspection:
2. Pre-Handover Apartment Inspection
o Inspect the quality of construction to ensure apartments meet required standards before handover.
o Compile reports on defects and track the repair and completion process.
3. Property Handover Coordination:
3. Property Handover Coordination
o Develop handover plans, send notifications, and schedule handovers with customers.
o Directly assist customers during the handover process, providing guidance on rights and obligations.
o Collaborate with the Building Management Team (BMT) to support customer registration for essential services (electricity, water, internet, resident cards, parking).

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 12A, HM Town Building, 412 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Ward 5, District 3, HCMC

