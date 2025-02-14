Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Bản Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. JOB OBJECTIVE

The Customer Service Executive is responsible for handling inquiries and concerns from foreign customers regarding real estate products and services. This role ensures customer satisfaction throughout the entire process, from deposit to property handover, while providing support with necessary procedures.

II. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Post-Sales Customer Care:

o Address customer inquiries regarding legal documents, sales policies, and project progress.

o Assist foreign buyers in understanding payment procedures, Sale and Purchase Agreements (SPA), and financial policies.

o Handle complaints and coordinate with relevant departments to provide the best service.

2. Pre-Handover Apartment Inspection:

o Inspect the quality of construction to ensure apartments meet required standards before handover.

o Compile reports on defects and track the repair and completion process.

3. Property Handover Coordination:

o Develop handover plans, send notifications, and schedule handovers with customers.

o Directly assist customers during the handover process, providing guidance on rights and obligations.

o Collaborate with the Building Management Team (BMT) to support customer registration for essential services (electricity, water, internet, resident cards, parking).