Tuyển Customer Success Unipart Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Unipart Logistics
- Hồ Chí Minh: 15th Floor, The 678 Tower, 67 Hoang Van Thai street, Dist.7, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Customer Service and Operation.
• Coordinate all Air and Sea freight activities, including booking, documentation, data entry, shipment organization & tracking, billing, arranging transport.
• Manage AWB, HAWB, HAWB, HBL, Manifest, Arrival Notice, Delivery Order…
• Communicate on daily basis with shipping lines, airlines, truckers, customers, warehouse; sales representatives and oversea agent offices.
• Answer phone calls, respond to emails from customers, follow up and handle customer enquiries.
• Use and maintenance of internal freight system for creating potential customer, making and managing order for new shipments, creating import & export FCL, LCL and air forwarding jobs, Logging Sea Cargo, Export Customs Manifest, PRA, Monitor customs clearance…
• Knowledge of Freight Management Systems FAST,CW,...is preferable.
• Other ad-hoc duties when being assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good customer service skills.
• Excellent English skill in both written and oral.
