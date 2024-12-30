Tuyển Customer Success Unipart Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 15th Floor, The 678 Tower, 67 Hoang Van Thai street, Dist.7, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Customer Service and Operation.

• Coordinate all Air and Sea freight activities, including booking, documentation, data entry, shipment organization & tracking, billing, arranging transport.

• Manage AWB, HAWB, HAWB, HBL, Manifest, Arrival Notice, Delivery Order…

• Communicate on daily basis with shipping lines, airlines, truckers, customers, warehouse; sales representatives and oversea agent offices.

• Answer phone calls, respond to emails from customers, follow up and handle customer enquiries.

• Use and maintenance of internal freight system for creating potential customer, making and managing order for new shipments, creating import & export FCL, LCL and air forwarding jobs, Logging Sea Cargo, Export Customs Manifest, PRA, Monitor customs clearance…

• Knowledge of Freight Management Systems FAST,CW,...is preferable.

• Other ad-hoc duties when being assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 2-years of experience in the same role/same industry is required for this position.

• Good customer service skills.

• Excellent English skill in both written and oral.

Tại Unipart Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unipart Logistics

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin