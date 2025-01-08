Tuyển Customer Success Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,200 USD

Tuyển Customer Success Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,200 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Navigos Search

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,500 - 2,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,200 USD

Manage cargo space and pricing based on customer requirements, confirm bookings, and monitor shipment details to ensure accurate, timely updates.
Collaborate with factories and shippers to prevent booking shortfalls and cancellations while maintaining data integrity in company systems.
Deliver exceptional service by addressing inquiries, resolving escalations, and ensuring customer satisfaction.
Build and sustain strong relationships with key accounts to meet their needs effectively.
Partner with internal departments to ensure seamless operations and prepare accurate reports on performance metrics, allocations, and trends for senior management.
Ensure processes comply with regulations and meet company quality standards, maintaining service excellence.

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in foreign trade, logistics, or related fields.
At least 5 years of experience in a similar role, preferably in logistics or forwarding.
Proficient English (4 skills)

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

