Tuyển Customer Success Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,200 USD

Manage cargo space and pricing based on customer requirements, confirm bookings, and monitor shipment details to ensure accurate, timely updates.

Collaborate with factories and shippers to prevent booking shortfalls and cancellations while maintaining data integrity in company systems.

Deliver exceptional service by addressing inquiries, resolving escalations, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Build and sustain strong relationships with key accounts to meet their needs effectively.

Partner with internal departments to ensure seamless operations and prepare accurate reports on performance metrics, allocations, and trends for senior management.

Ensure processes comply with regulations and meet company quality standards, maintaining service excellence.