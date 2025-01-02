Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Receiving orders placed from salesman/customer and input information to contract review form to get production started.

- Working with internal team and people concerned to solve any issue related to orders/shipment.

- Following-up production schedule to match with customers' demand.

- Arranging all necessary things for smooth shipments (booking vessels, trucks, lorries, fumigations ...).

- Making all kinds of shipping documents for payment terms (LC, TT, DA, DP...).

- Other documentations (sales contract, annex, contract review, VAT invoices, sample request ...).

- Following-up payments from customers and support salesman to push customers making payments/past-due payments.

- Making payment requests and suitable details for paying agent’s commissions.

- Sales reports/statistics.