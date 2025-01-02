Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Số 2, đường 15A, KCN Biên Hòa II, TP Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Receiving orders placed from salesman/customer and input information to contract review form to get production started.
- Working with internal team and people concerned to solve any issue related to orders/shipment.
- Following-up production schedule to match with customers' demand.
- Arranging all necessary things for smooth shipments (booking vessels, trucks, lorries, fumigations ...).
- Making all kinds of shipping documents for payment terms (LC, TT, DA, DP...).
- Other documentations (sales contract, annex, contract review, VAT invoices, sample request ...).
- Following-up payments from customers and support salesman to push customers making payments/past-due payments.
- Making payment requests and suitable details for paying agent’s commissions.
- Sales reports/statistics.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- College degree and above, major in Foreign Trade, Export Formalities, Business Administration or relating.
- At least 01 year of experience in similar position.
- English communication.
- Computer: MS office.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: KCN Biên Hòa II, Phường An Bình, Thành phố Biên Hoà, Tỉnh Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

