Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/12/2024
Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Thanh Khê

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Gear Inc. is seeking Real-Time Analyst positions for our Moderation team. Our Real Time Analyst will work directly with Regional Workforce Manager and be responsible for the following tasks, including but not limited to:
Monitors real-time work volume and schedule conformance via internal tool to efficiently utilize staffing resources;
Coordinates and manages same-day and/or short-term offline event scheduling for moderation agents while maintaining acceptable performance of the center;
Analyses trends such as volume, AHT, latency, utilization, shrinkages, and attendance to understand and plan for potential overstaffing/understaffing conditions; adjust plans prior to and/or same day to enable teams to attain appropriate performance results;
Participates in Help Desk internal and external communications to relay how issues are impacting the center's performance;
Effectively communicate center performance and information by providing reports and updates regarding recent, current, and future business productivity;
Ensures that service level targets as well as other programs/client targets through schedule adherence and compliance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University Degree, ideally in a relevant degree such as data analysis or similar;
Minimum of 1 year of proven experience in a relevant position;
Proficient in English communication;
Demonstrated ability to create and analyze quality reports;
Advanced knowledge in real-time management analysis with strong decision-making skills;
Content Moderation familiarity is a plus;
Excellent data analysis skills with a strong logical thinking mindset; ability to organize and analyze data in a structured manner;
Intermediate knowledge in performing root cause analysis;
Highly proficient in using MS Excel;
Impeccable attention to detail;
Personal traits and self-management skills are required to manage unique risks and a fast-paced work environment within the Content Moderation industry. Candidates may potentially be exposed to harmful content.

Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Salary and Benefits
Attractive salary and benefits and annual performance review.
100% compulsory insurance covered by the company after the probation.
Premium Healthcare and Mental Health Care service for you, is 100% covered by the company.
Extra bonus per personal event (Wedding, Funeral, Hospitalization, Newborn baby) and a very cute baby box for staff who are going to welcome a new baby angel to the world.
Annual health check, annual flu vaccination.
Paid leave (12 days/year).
2. Working Environment
5 shifts per week, night shifts included (equivalent to 40 working hours/ week)
International, fun, and professional working environment
Standing desks if you like, Modern hardware, No dress code, Free drinks (coffee, tea, etc.)
English working environment.
Training and career development opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: - Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

