Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Phần mềm và Dịch vụ công nghệ STS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Lê Văn Hưu, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the Role:

We are seeking a Senior Data Engineer to play a key role in designing and scaling our data platform. You will be responsible for architecting robust, scalable, and high-performance data pipelines, integrating complex data sources, and optimizing our data infrastructure. This is a strategic role that involves collaborating with senior engineers, business analysts, and stakeholders to drive data accessibility, efficiency, and innovation.

Key Responsibilities:

Architect, build, and optimize data pipelines using dbt, Dagster, and AWS.

Design and implement scalable data solutions for enterprise applications (ERP, CRM) and AI-driven systems (GenAI, intelligent automation).

Collaborate with business analysts and client systems to ensure efficient data exploration and modeling.

Lead efforts in data governance, security, and performance tuning.

Improve data reliability, efficiency, and scalability in a cloud-based environment.

Automate and enhance monitoring, logging, and alerting for data workflows.

Mentor junior engineers and establish best practices for data engineering.

Work closely with stakeholders to translate business needs into data solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience in data engineering or software engineering.

Strong expertise in SQL, Python, and data modeling skills.

Hands-on experience with high-performance analytical databases (ClickHouse is a plus).

Proficiency in data pipeline orchestration tools like Dagster or Airflow.

Deep understanding of ETL/ELT processes, data warehousing, and cloud architecture (AWS).

Experience with CI/CD, containerization (Docker), and infrastructure (Kubernetes).

Strong knowledge of data governance, security, and compliance best practices.

Nice-to-Have:

Experience with real-time data processing (Kafka, Spark Streaming, or similar).

Exposure to AI/ML data pipelines and data model deployment workflows.

Background in distributed computing or high-performance data engineering.

Tại Công ty TNHH Phần mềm và Dịch vụ công nghệ STS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to Labor Laws

Advanced employee health insurance

13th month salary and yearly performance bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Phần mềm và Dịch vụ công nghệ STS

