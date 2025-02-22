Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Phần mềm và Dịch vụ công nghệ STS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Phần mềm và Dịch vụ công nghệ STS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Data Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Phần mềm và Dịch vụ công nghệ STS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lê Văn Hưu, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the Role:
We are seeking a Senior Data Engineer to play a key role in designing and scaling our data platform. You will be responsible for architecting robust, scalable, and high-performance data pipelines, integrating complex data sources, and optimizing our data infrastructure. This is a strategic role that involves collaborating with senior engineers, business analysts, and stakeholders to drive data accessibility, efficiency, and innovation.
Senior Data Engineer
senior engineers, business analysts, and stakeholders
Key Responsibilities:
Architect, build, and optimize data pipelines using dbt, Dagster, and AWS.
dbt, Dagster, and AWS
Design and implement scalable data solutions for enterprise applications (ERP, CRM) and AI-driven systems (GenAI, intelligent automation).
Collaborate with business analysts and client systems to ensure efficient data exploration and modeling.
business analysts and client systems
Lead efforts in data governance, security, and performance tuning.
Improve data reliability, efficiency, and scalability in a cloud-based environment.
cloud-based environment
Automate and enhance monitoring, logging, and alerting for data workflows.
Mentor junior engineers and establish best practices for data engineering.
Work closely with stakeholders to translate business needs into data solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience in data engineering or software engineering.
3+ years
Strong expertise in SQL, Python, and data modeling skills.
SQL, Python
Hands-on experience with high-performance analytical databases (ClickHouse is a plus).
ClickHouse
Proficiency in data pipeline orchestration tools like Dagster or Airflow.
Dagster
Airflow
Deep understanding of ETL/ELT processes, data warehousing, and cloud architecture (AWS).
ETL/ELT processes, data warehousing, and cloud architecture (AWS)
Experience with CI/CD, containerization (Docker), and infrastructure (Kubernetes).
CI/CD, containerization (Docker), and infrastructure (Kubernetes)
Strong knowledge of data governance, security, and compliance best practices.
Nice-to-Have:
Experience with real-time data processing (Kafka, Spark Streaming, or similar).
Exposure to AI/ML data pipelines and data model deployment workflows.
Background in distributed computing or high-performance data engineering.

Tại Công ty TNHH Phần mềm và Dịch vụ công nghệ STS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to Labor Laws
Advanced employee health insurance
13th month salary and yearly performance bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Phần mềm và Dịch vụ công nghệ STS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, số nhà 21, ngõ Lê Văn Hưu 2, phố Lê Văn Hưu, Phường Phạm Đình Hổ, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

