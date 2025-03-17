Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 65 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: MHDI Building, Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 65 Triệu

Design, develop, and deploy scalable end-to-end data solutions from source to bronze, silver, and gold layers.

Lead data engineering initiatives and provide architectural guidance on data modeling, master data management, and data warehousing.

Work with distributed systems and optimize data pipelines to handle large-scale data processing.

Define and implement self-serving data architectures that enable efficient data access and analysis.

Configure AI surfaces such as vector databases, knowledge graphs, and AI agents/orchestrators to optimize data-driven insights.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design AI-integrated data solutions that align with business needs.

Ensure data security, privacy, and compliance best practices are implemented across all AI and data solutions.

Oversee data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes using Microsoft Fabric and Azure Synapse.

Develop and optimize Python-based data pipelines for real-time and batch data processing.

Integrate data solutions with Oracle Fusion, Salesforce, Smart Tools, SharePoint, and IBM Informatics.

Apply DevOps, containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), and cloud best practices for data pipeline deployment.

Mentor and lead a team of data engineers, ensuring high-quality deliverables and technical excellence.

Với Mức Lương Đến 65 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, or a related field.

5+ years of experience in AI, machine learning, and solution architecture with a proven track record of deploying AI-driven solutions.

Strong experience with data modeling, master data management, and working with distributed systems.

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java, or C++

Expertise in Microsoft Fabric and Azure Synapse.

Experience in designing, developing, and optimizing data pipelines and data warehouse solutions.

Solid understanding of data science, security, and privacy considerations in AI-driven data architectures.

Ability to define AI solutions and configure AI surfaces, including vector databases and knowledge graphs.

Hands-on experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure) and modern data engineering tools.

Familiarity with DevOps, containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), and CI/CD practices.

Ability in developing AI agents and orchestrators to enhance data processing capabilities.

Strong leadership skills with the ability to mentor and guide a data engineering team.

Certifications in AI technologies or cloud platforms (e.g., AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Google Cloud Professional Machine Learning Engineer).

Previous experience in a similar role within the same organization or industry.

Hands-on experience in ACT native for mobile development (to connect to data sources).

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a solution-oriented mindset.

Excellent communication skills to articulate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Leadership experience with the ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams.

Detail-oriented, proactive, and capable of working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Ability to innovate and think critically about complex business problems.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Upto 60M Gross + Performance based award

Involved in large projects in the English-speaking markets.

Young and dynamic working environment.

Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.

Opportunity to approach the newest technology trends

Salary review 2 times/year or on the excellent performance

The company’s labor policy is entirely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trips, holidays, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

