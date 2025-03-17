Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
Data Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Mức lương
Đến 65 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: MHDI Building, Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 65 Triệu

Design, develop, and deploy scalable end-to-end data solutions from source to bronze, silver, and gold layers.
end-to-end data solutions
source to bronze, silver, and gold layers
Lead data engineering initiatives and provide architectural guidance on data modeling, master data management, and data warehousing.
data modeling, master data management, and data warehousing
Work with distributed systems and optimize data pipelines to handle large-scale data processing.
Define and implement self-serving data architectures that enable efficient data access and analysis.
self-serving data architectures
Configure AI surfaces such as vector databases, knowledge graphs, and AI agents/orchestrators to optimize data-driven insights.
vector databases, knowledge graphs, and AI agents/orchestrators
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design AI-integrated data solutions that align with business needs.
AI-integrated data solutions
Ensure data security, privacy, and compliance best practices are implemented across all AI and data solutions.
Oversee data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes using Microsoft Fabric and Azure Synapse.
Microsoft Fabric and Azure Synapse
Develop and optimize Python-based data pipelines for real-time and batch data processing.
Python-based data pipelines
Integrate data solutions with Oracle Fusion, Salesforce, Smart Tools, SharePoint, and IBM Informatics.
Oracle Fusion, Salesforce, Smart Tools, SharePoint, and IBM Informatics
Apply DevOps, containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), and cloud best practices for data pipeline deployment.
DevOps, containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), and cloud best practices
Mentor and lead a team of data engineers, ensuring high-quality deliverables and technical excellence.

Với Mức Lương Đến 65 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, or a related field.
Bachelor’s or Master’s degree
5+ years of experience in AI, machine learning, and solution architecture with a proven track record of deploying AI-driven solutions.
5+ years
machine learning
solution architecture
Strong experience with data modeling, master data management, and working with distributed systems.
data modeling
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java, or C++
Python, Java, or C++
Expertise in Microsoft Fabric and Azure Synapse.
Microsoft Fabric and Azure Synapse
Experience in designing, developing, and optimizing data pipelines and data warehouse solutions.
data pipelines and data warehouse solutions.
Solid understanding of data science, security, and privacy considerations in AI-driven data architectures.
data science, security, and privacy considerations
Ability to define AI solutions and configure AI surfaces, including vector databases and knowledge graphs.
define AI solutions
vector databases and knowledge graphs
Hands-on experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure) and modern data engineering tools.
cloud platforms (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure)
Familiarity with DevOps, containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), and CI/CD practices.
DevOps, containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), and CI/CD practices
Ability in developing AI agents and orchestrators to enhance data processing capabilities.
developing AI agents and orchestrators
Strong leadership skills with the ability to mentor and guide a data engineering team.
mentor and guide a data engineering team.
Certifications in AI technologies or cloud platforms (e.g., AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Google Cloud Professional Machine Learning Engineer).
AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Google Cloud Professional Machine Learning Engineer
Previous experience in a similar role within the same organization or industry.
Hands-on experience in ACT native for mobile development (to connect to data sources).
ACT native for mobile development
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a solution-oriented mindset.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Excellent communication skills to articulate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
communication skills
Leadership experience with the ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams.
cross-functional teams
Detail-oriented, proactive, and capable of working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
fast-paced, dynamic environment
Ability to innovate and think critically about complex business problems.
innovate

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Upto 60M Gross + Performance based award
Involved in large projects in the English-speaking markets.
Young and dynamic working environment.
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.
Opportunity to approach the newest technology trends
Salary review 2 times/year or on the excellent performance
The company’s labor policy is entirely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trips, holidays, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 17 tòa MD Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường Cầu Diễn, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

