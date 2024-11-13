Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 10 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 18 ngõ 165 Cầu Giấy, Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 10 Triệu

Use Bubble as the primary language for no-code development.

Build screens according to Figma designs.

Create simple logic workflows.

Test and implement relevant internal practices.

Với Mức Lương Đến 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-haves:

Strong English skills, especially speaking skill

Self-learner with a result-oriented mindset.

Basic understanding of software concepts (front-end, back-end).

Effective communication in a fast-paced environment.

Adaptability to Agile methodologies.

Interest in becoming a versatile developer.

Great-to-haves:

Cross-knowledge between business and technical aspects.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly allowance of 500,000 VND.

No timekeeping required, flexible working hours, with 20% remote work (weekends off: Saturday and Sunday).

2-3 months probation with the opportunity to become a full-time employee.

Annual salary review.

Young, dynamic culture.

Quarterly team-building activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

