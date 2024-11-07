Tuyển Software Engineer ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại ArctX Solution LLC
- Hà Nội: F7th, B tower of Epic building, Lane 19 Duy Tan, Cau Giay, Ha Noi, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ArctX Solution LLC is a global IT Solution provider Company seeking a Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join our team in the Hanoi office.
The Senior Full Stack Java Developer is responsible for leading the software development lifecycle, designing scalable backend systems, and developing high-performance web services. This role includes mentoring team members, managing project timelines, and ensuring compliance with company standards while collaborating with stakeholders to meet business objectives.
Lead the full software development lifecycle, including gathering product requirements, solution design, development, quality assurance, and maintenance, ensuring high-quality, customer-focused results
Design and implement highly scalable backend endpoints, ensuring optimal performance, scalability, and stability across complex systems
Develop and maintain complex, high-performance web services, interfaces, and advanced software systems to enhance customer metrics
Mentor team members by sharing expertise, conducting code reviews, enforcing coding standards, and promoting best practices
Establish and enforce company technical standards, especially when collaborating with third parties, to ensure compliance and quality
Actively identify and resolve system issues, technological risks and opportunities for improvement in a proactive manner
Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scope, goals, deliverables, and priorities, ensuring alignment with business objectives
Improve the convenient functions, performance, and maintain the quality of the systems
Proactively acquire new information on relevant technologies and industry trends to enhance system design and functionality
Maintain detailed technical documentation for software, processes, and design for future reference and reporting
Prepare and present various reports according to company standards, keeping stakeholders informed on project progress and system performance
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong experience with Java/JEE, Spring framework (Spring-core, Spring-boot, Spring Security), and React
Experience with OOP design principles
Experience in one of the Javascript frameworks (Redux, Angular, and Vue) is an advantage
Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the App store or the Android market
Proficient in code hosting platforms for version management, including GitHub and Bitbucket
Proficiency in advanced MySQL, MongoDB, and performance tuning
Experience and knowledge with Cache servers such as Redis and Memcache
Experience with Docker, AWS, and cloud computing platforms
Understanding of Automation, Deployment, and Infrastructure as Code concepts using tooling such as Jenkins, Github Actions, etc.
Proven 7 years of working experience as a Java Developer, web and app application developer
Ability to write clean, proper coding
Ability to collaborate with stakeholders and lead a team to derive options and solutions to various problems
Effective communication in English is required
Tại ArctX Solution LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ArctX Solution LLC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
