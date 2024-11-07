Tuyển Software Engineer ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

F7th, B tower of Epic building, Lane 19 Duy Tan, Cau Giay, Ha Noi, Cầu Giấy

ArctX Solution LLC is a global IT Solution provider Company seeking a Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join our team in the Hanoi office.

The Senior Full Stack Java Developer is responsible for leading the software development lifecycle, designing scalable backend systems, and developing high-performance web services. This role includes mentoring team members, managing project timelines, and ensuring compliance with company standards while collaborating with stakeholders to meet business objectives.

Lead the full software development lifecycle, including gathering product requirements, solution design, development, quality assurance, and maintenance, ensuring high-quality, customer-focused results

Design and implement highly scalable backend endpoints, ensuring optimal performance, scalability, and stability across complex systems

Develop and maintain complex, high-performance web services, interfaces, and advanced software systems to enhance customer metrics

Mentor team members by sharing expertise, conducting code reviews, enforcing coding standards, and promoting best practices

Establish and enforce company technical standards, especially when collaborating with third parties, to ensure compliance and quality

Actively identify and resolve system issues, technological risks and opportunities for improvement in a proactive manner

Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scope, goals, deliverables, and priorities, ensuring alignment with business objectives

Improve the convenient functions, performance, and maintain the quality of the systems

Proactively acquire new information on relevant technologies and industry trends to enhance system design and functionality

Maintain detailed technical documentation for software, processes, and design for future reference and reporting

Prepare and present various reports according to company standards, keeping stakeholders informed on project progress and system performance

Thorough knowledge of using application development process, including conceiving, planning, documenting, and leading large application projects

Strong experience with Java/JEE, Spring framework (Spring-core, Spring-boot, Spring Security), and React

Experience with OOP design principles

Experience in one of the Javascript frameworks (Redux, Angular, and Vue) is an advantage

Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the App store or the Android market

Proficient in code hosting platforms for version management, including GitHub and Bitbucket

Proficiency in advanced MySQL, MongoDB, and performance tuning

Experience and knowledge with Cache servers such as Redis and Memcache

Experience with Docker, AWS, and cloud computing platforms

Understanding of Automation, Deployment, and Infrastructure as Code concepts using tooling such as Jenkins, Github Actions, etc.

Proven 7 years of working experience as a Java Developer, web and app application developer

Ability to write clean, proper coding

Ability to collaborate with stakeholders and lead a team to derive options and solutions to various problems

Effective communication in English is required

