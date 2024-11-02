Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 0 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 0 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

ABOUT US

Base is a B2B SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) Company providing technology management solutions for SMEs enterprises.

Base will bring to your business the smartest, most modern technology products, based on three main components: Data & Artificial Intelligence (Data & AI), Interaction (Interaction), and Platform platform (Open Platform). And imagination knows no bounds: With whatever application you have or need, Base can help you integrate into a common platform. With a strong belief in young Vietnamese engineers, we are looking for talented Software Engineer for the Platform Team to pursue Base’s mission together: Build great enterprise software for Asia.

Software Engineer

WHAT YOU DO

From the beginning, you will be guided by Senior Engineer or Team Lead to:

Understand the products we‘re passionately building and know what to improve yourself to build them better in the future Understand and respect all the working principles Efficiently work with all the materials Get your very first products - “Starter Project" done, reviewed, and improved

Then, you will join a full-cycle build up apps/features in our platform:

Analyze product & Planning Design Database Develop & Test Demo & Launch Maintain & Update new features

Với Mức Lương Đến 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHO YOU ARE

We‘re looking for talented Fresher/Junior Engineers to join our team with below traits:

Final-year student or graduates with major in IT and related fields (≤ 2 years of work experience) Good background knowledge in Algorithms & Data Structures Strong knowledge or experience in using any programming language (prefer PHP/Javascript) Passion for coding and desire to build valuable products Logical thinking and good problem-solving skills Willingness to learn and address big challenges

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT YOU CAN GET

Special Benefits:

Attractive salary package up to 2000$ plus bonus based on performance Flexible evaluation of salary increase (1-2 times/year) commensurate with work results Opportunity to receive ESOP shares (employee stock ownership plan) for outstanding contributors High performance computer and screen Team building, vacation in a year, and other engagement activities Other benefits as prescribed by the Labor Law

Personal Development:

Fast-track career: Join a full cycle of building real products for market and continuously grow with the scalability of products. Unlimited learning opportunities: Enhance your expertise through a comprehensive training program, guidelines from mentors, buddies, and product development challenges. Visible values & impacts: Build world-class and high-performance products that solve pain points for millions of enterprises. Talented colleagues: Work with a team of enthusiastic and professional Product Builders who have already built a highly large-scale system serving 60+ millions of pageviews, hundreds of thousands users each month, and 9000+ enterprises; and graduated from top universities in Vietnam & the world (Stanford, UCLA, HUST, etc.).

