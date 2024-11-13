Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,300 - 1,600 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 1 Tân Thuận, P.Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 1,600 USD
Designing, implementing and maintaining a cloud infrastructure platform ensuring balance between high availability, reliability, complexity, security, scalability and cost depending on each stage of the product (using Infrastructure as Code and GitOps)
Participating in CI/CD system designing and implementing
Performing root cause analysis for errors and investigating and resolving technical issues in all environments
Optimizing performance, cost of the whole system
Designing, implementing, maintaining, optimizing the observability systems (include monitoring, logging, distributed tracing, continuous profiling and APM)
Supporting development team in designing, implementing, maintaining infrastructure for new services/applications
Researching, designing, implementing toolchains and workflows that enable self-service capabilities for development team, as well as improve stability and scalability of the system
Writing system documentations and training other team members
Collaborating with security team to patch infrastructure vulnerabilities, implement security components
Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 1,600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2+ YoE working with at least one of AWS, GCP, Azure (prefer AWS)
2+ YoE working with Container and Kubernetes
Good knowledge of computer networking
Experience with building infrastructure for high available and scalable applications
Strong experience in building CI/CD process
Strong experience in building and managing monitoring and logging system
Good knowledge of linux
Basic experience with shell script and at least one programming language (prefer python, javascript, go)
Knowledge of the source control and its related concepts
Well-Knowledge in software development process
Ability to manage time efficiently, working independently and in a team
Ability to learn quickly and apply new skills or technologies effectively
Ability to debug and analyze problems quickly
Ability to multitask and retain a high attention to detail
Nice to have:
Hand-on experience with Infrastructure as Code (prefer Terraform, CloudFormation and CDK)
Good knowledge of GitOps concept and hand-on experience with at least 1 GitOps tool
Experience in developing applications
Experience in building permission matrix
Experience in integrating internal systems to a Single-Sign On system
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% salary during the probation period.
Yearly Performance Bonus (up to 3 months)
18 full-paid days off per year.
Equipment provided by company support.
Lots of room to grow: Great chance to develop your skills and competencies, with proper training and working with many key people from top tech companies and the Beincom Scholarship to sharpen your knowledge.
Young, friendly, and respectful environment.
Spacious and well-equipped office.
Annual vacation at least 1 time per year with full salary.
Extra Health insurance, private premium package (up to 400 million VND in compensation).
RECRUITMENT PROCESS:
Thank you for your interest in joining Beincom! Please submit your application by clicking the 'Submit Application' button below.
We will respond to you within 1 week of receiving your application. If you do not receive a response after one week, it means your application may not be suitable for this position. (Sometimes we are unable to respond to each application due to the large number of applicants. We greatly appreciate your interest and support.)
We will have a brief phone interview first (first round) and an online test (if applicable).
If you pass the phone interview and the online test, we will have an in-person interview regarding expertise (second round)
If you pass the second round, we will have an in-person interview regarding cultural fit (final round).If you pass the final round, you will undergo a 2-month probation before becoming a full member.
If you're available to start work right away, it would be highly beneficial.
Once again, thank you for considering Beincom for your career aspirations. We eagerly anticipate the possibility of working together and achieving success!
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
