Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,300 - 1,600 USD

Mức lương 1,300 - 1,600 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 1 Tân Thuận, P.Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 1,600 USD

Designing, implementing and maintaining a cloud infrastructure platform ensuring balance between high availability, reliability, complexity, security, scalability and cost depending on each stage of the product (using Infrastructure as Code and GitOps)

Participating in CI/CD system designing and implementing

Performing root cause analysis for errors and investigating and resolving technical issues in all environments

Optimizing performance, cost of the whole system

Designing, implementing, maintaining, optimizing the observability systems (include monitoring, logging, distributed tracing, continuous profiling and APM)

Supporting development team in designing, implementing, maintaining infrastructure for new services/applications

Researching, designing, implementing toolchains and workflows that enable self-service capabilities for development team, as well as improve stability and scalability of the system

Writing system documentations and training other team members

Collaborating with security team to patch infrastructure vulnerabilities, implement security components

Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 1,600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

2+ YoE working with at least one of AWS, GCP, Azure (prefer AWS)

2+ YoE working with Container and Kubernetes

Good knowledge of computer networking

Experience with building infrastructure for high available and scalable applications

Strong experience in building CI/CD process

Strong experience in building and managing monitoring and logging system

Good knowledge of linux

Basic experience with shell script and at least one programming language (prefer python, javascript, go)

Knowledge of the source control and its related concepts

Well-Knowledge in software development process

Ability to manage time efficiently, working independently and in a team

Ability to learn quickly and apply new skills or technologies effectively

Ability to debug and analyze problems quickly

Ability to multitask and retain a high attention to detail

Nice to have:

Hand-on experience with Infrastructure as Code (prefer Terraform, CloudFormation and CDK)

Good knowledge of GitOps concept and hand-on experience with at least 1 GitOps tool

Experience in developing applications

Experience in building permission matrix

Experience in integrating internal systems to a Single-Sign On system

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Based on your work result with normally 2 times review per year.

100% salary during the probation period.

Yearly Performance Bonus (up to 3 months)

18 full-paid days off per year.

Equipment provided by company support.

Lots of room to grow: Great chance to develop your skills and competencies, with proper training and working with many key people from top tech companies and the Beincom Scholarship to sharpen your knowledge.

Young, friendly, and respectful environment.

Spacious and well-equipped office.

Annual vacation at least 1 time per year with full salary.

Extra Health insurance, private premium package (up to 400 million VND in compensation).

RECRUITMENT PROCESS:

Thank you for your interest in joining Beincom! Please submit your application by clicking the 'Submit Application' button below.

We will respond to you within 1 week of receiving your application. If you do not receive a response after one week, it means your application may not be suitable for this position. (Sometimes we are unable to respond to each application due to the large number of applicants. We greatly appreciate your interest and support.)

We will have a brief phone interview first (first round) and an online test (if applicable).

If you pass the phone interview and the online test, we will have an in-person interview regarding expertise (second round)

If you pass the second round, we will have an in-person interview regarding cultural fit (final round).If you pass the final round, you will undergo a 2-month probation before becoming a full member.

If you're available to start work right away, it would be highly beneficial.

Once again, thank you for considering Beincom for your career aspirations. We eagerly anticipate the possibility of working together and achieving success!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin