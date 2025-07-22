Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT US & THE OPPORTUNITY:

We are a leading automotive manufacturer embarking on a significant digital transformation journey. Our mission is to modernize our core enterprise systems, enhancing customer and dealer relationships, streamlining operations, and driving data-driven decisions.

We are currently re-architecting our systems on modern cloud platforms, primarily Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. In parallel, we are expanding our capabilities in automation and data visualization using the Microsoft Power Platform.

We are seeking a passionate and ambitious DevOps Engineer to join our dynamic team. This is a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a large-scale enterprise environment, work with cutting-edge cloud technologies, and play a vital role in shaping the future of our company\'s digital infrastructure.

Responsibilities:

- CI/CD Pipeline Ownership: Design, implement, and manage robust CI/CD pipelines for our systems, and Power Platform solutions using tools like Azure DevOps, Jenkins, or GitLab CI.

CI/CD Pipeline Ownership:

- Cloud Infrastructure Support: Deploy, configure, and optimize cloud infrastructure on Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, focusing on security, cost-efficiency, and high availability.

Cloud Infrastructure Support: