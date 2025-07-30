Tuyển DevOps Engineer Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Etown central (HCM office)

Mô Tả Công Việc

• Cloud Infrastructure & Automation: Design, deploy, and manage secure infrastructure on AWS, Google Cloud using Terraform and Ansible (IaC).

• CI/CD & DevOps Pipelines: Build and maintain pipelines with GitLab CI/CD, Jenkins, and support microservices deployment.

• Containers & Orchestration: Manage containerized applications with Kubernetes, ensuring scalability and reliability.

• Monitoring, Logging & Alerting: Implement systems using Grafana, Prometheus, Nagios, Zabbix, ELK Stack, and Loki.

• Reliability, Backup & Cost Optimization: Ensure system stability with backup/restore, enable auto-scaling, and drive cloud cost efficiency.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Experience: 1–2 years in DevOps or Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) roles.

• Cloud & IaC: Hands-on with AWS or Google Cloud, proficient in Terraform and Ansible for infrastructure automation.

• CI/CD & Kubernetes: Skilled in building pipelines (GitLab CI/CD, Jenkins, ArgoCD) and deploying microservices on Kubernetes.

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

