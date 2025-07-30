Tuyển DevOps Engineer Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/08/2025
Navigos Group

DevOps Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại Navigos Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown central (HCM office)

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Cloud Infrastructure & Automation: Design, deploy, and manage secure infrastructure on AWS, Google Cloud using Terraform and Ansible (IaC).
• CI/CD & DevOps Pipelines: Build and maintain pipelines with GitLab CI/CD, Jenkins, and support microservices deployment.
• Containers & Orchestration: Manage containerized applications with Kubernetes, ensuring scalability and reliability.
• Monitoring, Logging & Alerting: Implement systems using Grafana, Prometheus, Nagios, Zabbix, ELK Stack, and Loki.
• Reliability, Backup & Cost Optimization: Ensure system stability with backup/restore, enable auto-scaling, and drive cloud cost efficiency.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Experience: 1–2 years in DevOps or Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) roles.
• Cloud & IaC: Hands-on with AWS or Google Cloud, proficient in Terraform and Ansible for infrastructure automation.
• CI/CD & Kubernetes: Skilled in building pipelines (GitLab CI/CD, Jenkins, ArgoCD) and deploying microservices on Kubernetes.

Tại Navigos Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Group

Navigos Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: HCM Office: 20th Floor, E Town Central - 11 Doan Van Bo, Ward 13, District 4; Hanoi office: 8th Floor, V Building, 125-127 Ba Trieu St, Hai Ba Trung District

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

