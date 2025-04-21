Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/05/2025
DevOps Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Join the IT engineering team, reporting directly to Leader
Collaborate with development teams to deploy software products, building and maintaining development environments
Participate in building and maintaining CI/CD pipeline to deliver high-quality software products
Proactively improve the secure CI/CD pipeline and leverage software development toolchains
Manage the DevOps toolchains and development environments for development teams

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years of experience in DevOps.
Good understanding of software development and operation process.
Good understanding of CI/CD and software delivery process.
Understanding of Git workflow, GitOps, Code quality & security.
Having coding skills with Python,Java is a must.
Experience in Kubernetes, GitLab CI, Argo CD, Kafka, ActiveMQ, Kong, ELK, etc.
Experience in SQL and NoSQL databases such as Oracle, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.
Interested in dealing with technical challenges and keen on exploring new things.
Good problem-solving skills and teamwork spirit.
Strong communication skills to effectively collaborate with other developers and stakeholders.

Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive packages with 13th salary year-end bonus and a week trip to Korea in order to recognize all your good performance and effort at MAFC.
15 days annual leave
Annual health check, company events.
Annual healthcare insurance package from senior level and above.
Young and proactive environment; no barriers, no limitation for new idea.
Flexible internal career opportunity.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 1, Tòa nhà Saigon Royal, 91 Pasteur, Quận 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

