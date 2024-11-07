Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VINFAST làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VINFAST
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VINFAST

DevOps Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VINFAST

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Khu Kinh tế Đình Vũ, Cát Hải

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist in setting up, maintaining, and optimizing CI/CD pipelines using tools like Azure DevOps, QuickBuild
Work with cloud platforms (AWS) to support infrastructure deployment, monitoring, and scaling.
Collaborate with development teams to ensure smooth code deployments and releases.
Monitor system health, performance, and security, responding to incidents and resolving issues.
Learn and support Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like Terraform, Ansible, or CloudFormation.
Support containerization and orchestration technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes.
Help automate routine tasks to improve operational efficiency.
Document processes and contribute to the knowledge base for the team.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic understanding of Linux/Unix systems and command-line usage.
Familiarity with version control systems like Git.
Basic knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools.
Familiarity with scripting languages such as Bash, Python, Go or PowerShell is a bonus.
Eagerness to learn new tools and technologies related to DevOps and cloud infrastructure.
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent practical experience).
Demonstrated passion for technology, particularly in automation, cloud services, and infrastructure management.
Good communication skills and a team-oriented mindset.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VINFAST Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to work with a talented team and gain experience with the latest DevOps tools and methodologies.
Professional development and training opportunities.
Competitive salary and benefits package.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VINFAST

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VINFAST

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Khu Kinh tế Đình Vũ - Cát Hải, đảo Cát Hải, Thị Trấn Cát Hải, Huyện Cát Hải, Thành phố Hải Phòng, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

