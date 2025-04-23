Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 500 - 600 USD

Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam

Mức lương
500 - 600 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: K1

- VIDIFI DH Warehouse

- Dinh Vu end

- route service park, Dong Hai 2 Ward, Hai An District, Hai Phong City

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD

- Job assignments related to warehouse business
- Make a good relationship with customers,
- Email correspondence, communication with customers, oversea agent, sub-contractors, etc.
- Communicate & co-operate with other departments (Customs broker, NVOCC, Accounting, etc.)
- Support to senior leaders, if requested
- Trouble shooting & problem solving
- Other tasks as assigned by the manager and the immediate superior

Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirement:
1) Language: English (Recommended as Intermediate level or more)
1) Language:
2) Experience of Logistics:
At least 2 years working experience in CS job in the logistics field.
3) Other requirements:
- Good business manner and well working attitude
- Good communication, negotiation, and reporting skills
- Open-minded and have proactiveness

Tại Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 9 Đào Duy Anh, Phương Liên, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

