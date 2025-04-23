Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 500 - 600 USD

Mức lương 500 - 600 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: K1 - VIDIFI DH Warehouse - Dinh Vu end - route service park, Dong Hai 2 Ward, Hai An District, Hai Phong City

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD

- Job assignments related to warehouse business

- Make a good relationship with customers,

- Email correspondence, communication with customers, oversea agent, sub-contractors, etc.

- Communicate & co-operate with other departments (Customs broker, NVOCC, Accounting, etc.)

- Support to senior leaders, if requested

- Trouble shooting & problem solving

- Other tasks as assigned by the manager and the immediate superior

Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirement:

1) Language: English (Recommended as Intermediate level or more)

2) Experience of Logistics:

At least 2 years working experience in CS job in the logistics field.

3) Other requirements:

- Good business manner and well working attitude

- Good communication, negotiation, and reporting skills

- Open-minded and have proactiveness

Tại Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

