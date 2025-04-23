Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 500 - 600 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng: K1
- VIDIFI DH Warehouse
- Dinh Vu end
- route service park, Dong Hai 2 Ward, Hai An District, Hai Phong City
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD
- Job assignments related to warehouse business
- Make a good relationship with customers,
- Email correspondence, communication with customers, oversea agent, sub-contractors, etc.
- Communicate & co-operate with other departments (Customs broker, NVOCC, Accounting, etc.)
- Support to senior leaders, if requested
- Trouble shooting & problem solving
- Other tasks as assigned by the manager and the immediate superior
Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1) Language: English (Recommended as Intermediate level or more)
2) Experience of Logistics:
At least 2 years working experience in CS job in the logistics field.
3) Other requirements:
- Good business manner and well working attitude
- Good communication, negotiation, and reporting skills
- Open-minded and have proactiveness
Tại Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hankyu Hanshin Express Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
