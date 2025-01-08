Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Liteon Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 752 - 1,500 USD

Công Ty TNHH Liteon Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Liteon Việt Nam

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Liteon Việt Nam

Mức lương
752 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 752 - 1,500 USD

• Design and implement training programs to develop internal talents at LITEON Vietnam.
• Assess training needs through job analysis and employee feedback.
• Facilitate workshops and conduct training sessions on various employee competencies.
• Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of training programs and make adjustments as needed.
• Cultivate a continuous learning environment that enhances employee engagement.
• Collaborate with management to align talent development strategies with business goals.
• Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in talent development and HR.
• Promote a culture of responsibility and accountability in the workplace.

Với Mức Lương 752 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 5 years of experience in talent development or HR training.
• Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Organizational Development, or related field.
• Strong understanding of training methodologies and adult learning principles.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Proven ability to develop engaging training materials.
• Experience in evaluating training programs and measuring team performance.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Liteon Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Liteon Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Liteon Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Liteon Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 149, đường 10, Khu công nghiệp VSIP Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

