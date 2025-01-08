Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Liteon Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 752 - 1,500 USD

Mức lương 752 - 1,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 752 - 1,500 USD

• Design and implement training programs to develop internal talents at LITEON Vietnam.

• Assess training needs through job analysis and employee feedback.

• Facilitate workshops and conduct training sessions on various employee competencies.

• Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of training programs and make adjustments as needed.

• Cultivate a continuous learning environment that enhances employee engagement.

• Collaborate with management to align talent development strategies with business goals.

• Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in talent development and HR.

• Promote a culture of responsibility and accountability in the workplace.

Với Mức Lương 752 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 5 years of experience in talent development or HR training.

• Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Organizational Development, or related field.

• Strong understanding of training methodologies and adult learning principles.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Proven ability to develop engaging training materials.

• Experience in evaluating training programs and measuring team performance.

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Liteon Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

