Tuyển Digital Marketing GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Mekong, 235
- 241, Đường Cộng Hoà, Phường 13, Quận Tân Bình, TP.Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT LOCAL
• Looking for customers who has demand using international freight services by air/sea & trucking/Customs,…as well as developing new markets.
• Accessing and exploiting the Data customer provided by the company.
• Daily sales call planning & visiting.
• Regularly report the information of target customers to the superior. Under the guidance and supervision of the supervisor, follow up the target customers with goals, plans and methods, and complete the sales target.
• Handle freight negotiation & provide quotations to customers.
• Follow up on outstanding payment & ensure collection.
• Offering for transportation, consultation, negotiation, judgment and service contract signing with customers. Coordinate with departments during the transportation of goods.
• Maintaining relationships with customers.
• Developing, implementing, and reporting work plans and results by
• Other tasks and duty as per the assignment of Head of Department.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OVERSEA
• Negotiate rates, transportation and handling costs with shipping lines & overseas company agents
• Obtain rates & quote offers for shipping services required by customers
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI