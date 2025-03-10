Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search's Client
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Our client, an FDI newly set up manufacturing company, is seeking for R&D Leader
This position is responsible for managing the end-to-end process of product development, including planning, coordinating, and overseeing prototype builds. The role requires close collaboration with cross-functional teams to align prototype development with project and customer requirements.
• Lead the prototype development process from concept through testing and validation.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams including engineering, design, and production to define project requirements and objectives.
• Manage project timelines, resources, and budgets to ensure timely delivery of prototypes.
• Conduct detailed analyses and evaluations of prototypes to identify technical challenges and implement solutions.
• Develop and maintain prototype specifications, documentation, and testing protocols.
• Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations throughout the prototype development process.
• Provide mentorship and leadership to junior team members, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI