Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Our client, an FDI newly set up manufacturing company, is seeking for R&D Leader

This position is responsible for managing the end-to-end process of product development, including planning, coordinating, and overseeing prototype builds. The role requires close collaboration with cross-functional teams to align prototype development with project and customer requirements.

• Lead the prototype development process from concept through testing and validation.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams including engineering, design, and production to define project requirements and objectives.

• Manage project timelines, resources, and budgets to ensure timely delivery of prototypes.

• Conduct detailed analyses and evaluations of prototypes to identify technical challenges and implement solutions.

• Develop and maintain prototype specifications, documentation, and testing protocols.

• Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations throughout the prototype development process.

• Provide mentorship and leadership to junior team members, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement.