Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search's Client
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/04/2025
Navigos Search's Client

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search's Client

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Our client, an FDI newly set up manufacturing company, is seeking for R&D Leader
This position is responsible for managing the end-to-end process of product development, including planning, coordinating, and overseeing prototype builds. The role requires close collaboration with cross-functional teams to align prototype development with project and customer requirements.
• Lead the prototype development process from concept through testing and validation.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams including engineering, design, and production to define project requirements and objectives.
• Manage project timelines, resources, and budgets to ensure timely delivery of prototypes.
• Conduct detailed analyses and evaluations of prototypes to identify technical challenges and implement solutions.
• Develop and maintain prototype specifications, documentation, and testing protocols.
• Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations throughout the prototype development process.
• Provide mentorship and leadership to junior team members, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search's Client

Navigos Search's Client

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà V building, 125-127 Bà Triệu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

