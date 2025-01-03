Tuyển Digital Marketing Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Associate Project Manager (in toys industry) is:

• Responsible for driving the execution of global plush toys portfolios, of projects assigned, to ensure that projects are diligently managed from concept completion.

• Source new vendors, managing and updating product development calendars with key milestone dates to ensure timely and successful delivery of products, identifying risks and opportunities to assess and overcome development hurdles, providing escalation to management with proposed solutions, and working with key personnel on the cross-functional teams to balance business, design, and technical objectives.

• Report to and coordinate with Project Manager and Supervisor, along with US Product managers and other team members, to determine and assess individual project needs.

• Possess a technical and manufacturing background, with experience in plush toy Manufacturing and development, along with a strategy and process-mapping background.

• Work closely with each factory and will be the main liaison between the company’s global cross-functional teams (Brand, Design, Marketing, Engineering, Quality, Packaging, etc.), in order to properly manage product development from concept through final production.

• Travel to factories and some international travel is required 35%.