Tuyển Digital Marketing Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/02/2025
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 14th floor Song Hong Park View office building, No. 165 Thai Ha street, Dong Da district, Hanoi city

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Associate Project Manager (in toys industry) is:
• Responsible for driving the execution of global plush toys portfolios, of projects assigned, to ensure that projects are diligently managed from concept completion.
• Source new vendors, managing and updating product development calendars with key milestone dates to ensure timely and successful delivery of products, identifying risks and opportunities to assess and overcome development hurdles, providing escalation to management with proposed solutions, and working with key personnel on the cross-functional teams to balance business, design, and technical objectives.
• Report to and coordinate with Project Manager and Supervisor, along with US Product managers and other team members, to determine and assess individual project needs.
• Possess a technical and manufacturing background, with experience in plush toy Manufacturing and development, along with a strategy and process-mapping background.
• Work closely with each factory and will be the main liaison between the company’s global cross-functional teams (Brand, Design, Marketing, Engineering, Quality, Packaging, etc.), in order to properly manage product development from concept through final production.
• Travel to factories and some international travel is required 35%.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City

Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 14th floor Song Hong Park View office building, No. 165 Thai Ha street, Dong Da district, Hanoi city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

