Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM NOBI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM NOBI VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội:
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu
Survey, collect, analyze business requirements from customers (domestic and foreign), propose suitable solutions;
Write system requirement specification (SRS), use case, system manual;
Design mockup, prototype; present and explain business to project teams;
Coordinate with stakeholders to clarify requirements, control changes and ensure feasibility of solutions;
Support acceptance testing (UAT), ensure features meet business requirements;
Build and maintain relationships with customers and stakeholders, support business priority determination;
Actively coordinate with PM, PO and teams to ensure project progress and quality;
Perform other tasks assigned by direct Manager
Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Able to communicate well in English;
Good communication, negotiation, creative thinking, proactive, and ability to withstand pressure;
Basic knowledge of information technology, management information systems, software development processes;
Ability to write documents, present scientifically and clearly;
Experience using tools to support mockup and prototype design;
Ability to work independently and teamwork skills.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM NOBI VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Performance bonus;
Leave, social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance… according to current labor law;
Opportunity to learn and work with new technology;
Dynamic working environment, many challenges and promotion opportunities;
Participate in teambuilding activities.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM NOBI VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
