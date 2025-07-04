Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM NOBI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Survey, collect, analyze business requirements from customers (domestic and foreign), propose suitable solutions;

Write system requirement specification (SRS), use case, system manual;

Design mockup, prototype; present and explain business to project teams;

Coordinate with stakeholders to clarify requirements, control changes and ensure feasibility of solutions;

Support acceptance testing (UAT), ensure features meet business requirements;

Build and maintain relationships with customers and stakeholders, support business priority determination;

Actively coordinate with PM, PO and teams to ensure project progress and quality;

Perform other tasks assigned by direct Manager

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2-3 years of experience;

Able to communicate well in English;

Good communication, negotiation, creative thinking, proactive, and ability to withstand pressure;

Basic knowledge of information technology, management information systems, software development processes;

Ability to write documents, present scientifically and clearly;

Experience using tools to support mockup and prototype design;

Ability to work independently and teamwork skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM NOBI VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 15-25M;

Performance bonus;

Leave, social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance… according to current labor law;

Opportunity to learn and work with new technology;

Dynamic working environment, many challenges and promotion opportunities;

Participate in teambuilding activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM NOBI VIỆT NAM

