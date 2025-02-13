Tuyển Digital Marketing Openasia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About the role

The Group Senior Talent Acquisition Executive role will support the Group TA team in three main approaches: direct recruitment, employer branding, and Human Resource Management System operations (HRMS). This role works closely with both internal stakeholders (HR departments and subsidiaries level) and external stakeholders (recruitment agencies, universities, and corporate partners).

Responsibilities

1. Direct Recruitment: (40%)

• Being in charge of the end-to-end hiring process for all levels at Group Holdings, coordinating recruitment activities including scheduling interviews, and hosting candidates.

• Gathering feedback after interviews and proactively identifying opportunities to improve the candidate experience during the hiring process to ensure a seamless and professional journey for all applicants.

• Support line managers in annual recruitment planning and budgeting to ensure alignment with organizational goals and resource allocation.

• Effectively operate and manage both internal channels (Recruitment Newsletters, Career Site) and external job posting platforms (LinkedIn, Vietnamworks, CareerBuilders) by regularly updating new job openings and ensuring the consistent representation of Openasia's professional image.

2. Employer Branding: (20%)