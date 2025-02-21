Tuyển Digital Marketing BIDV MetLife làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

This individual will lead product launch strategies, develop compelling marketing materials, manage digital content across various platforms, oversee corporate events, handle customer inquiries from all communication channels, and ensure adherence to brand guidelines across all marketing initiatives.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Product Launch Strategies & Integrated Marketing Campaigns:

• Lead the execution of product launch campaign for new products and riders.

• Develop and implement integrated marketing campaigns, including cross-channel promotions, to drive product awareness and adoption.

2. Marketing Materials Development:

• Create and oversee the production of marketing materials, including product brochures, sales presentations, and other collateral that effectively communicate product value propositions.

• Ensure all materials are consistent with brand guidelines and tailored to target audiences.

3. Digital Content Management: